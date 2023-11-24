6 action-packed John Woo films to watch ahead of Silent Night

Ardent fans of action movies have at least one John Woo film in their all-time favorites list. This is hardly surprising as the talented filmmaker made many significant contributions to the field. Woo is the one who introduced "heroic bloodshed" films and the "gun-fu" style of action that is widely used in action movies. Stylized action sequences and perfectly placed slow-motion shots are some of John Woo's signature styles that are hard to miss.

The last John Woo film, Manhunt, was released back in 2017. Given how fans have not seen him in action for a few years, the news of a new movie with Woo in the director's chair gained a lot of buzz among action movie enthusiasts. The upcoming John Woo film titled Silent Night is all set to release next month. Starring Joel Kinnaman in the lead, it tells the story of a family man who leaves no stone unturned to avenge his son's death.

Since there is still time for the new movie to be released, fans should look up some old John Woo films to help keep them occupied and entertained in the meantime.

Hard Boiled, Red Cliff and 4 other John Woo films that are high on action and adrenaline

1) A Better Tomorrow (1986)

When a film with little to no advertising becomes a box-office hit, it is bound to be worth watching. This John Woo film stars Chow Yun-fat, Ti Lung and Leslie Cheung. The story focuses on two brothers, an ex-gangster and a policeman.

Not only did this film introduce people to the heroic bloodshed genre, but it also helped put Chow Yun-fat on the map. Fans of action movies shouldn't miss out on this John Woo film.

2) Hard Boiled (1992)

This John Woo film also stars the talented Chow Yun-fat. He plays the central character Inspector "Tequila" Yuen. He and his partner get caught in a shoot-out with gun smugglers, and his partner ends up losing his life. Saddened by the loss and fueled with vengeance, Yuen resolves to hunt them down.

John Woo and Chow Yun-fat's cinematic collaborations always bore fruit and this film was no different. Even cinephiles who aren't action movie fans will be able to appreciate the expertly shot action scenes and riveting performances in this John Woo film.

3) Hard Target (1993)

This movie marked John Woo's U.S. debut. Popular action star, Jean-Claude Van Damme plays Chance Boudreaux, a former Marine, who saves a young woman Natasha Binder (Yancy Butler) from some thugs. After getting to know her better, he finds out that she is looking for her missing father and he agrees to help. They soon learn that her father was murdered by a ruthless killer.

What makes this John Woo film particularly enjoyable are the beautifully choreographed action scenes and stunts. Boasting plenty of fights and explosions, this is one movie that action fans will not be disappointed with.

4) Face/Off (1997)

This John Woo film cemented the filmmaker's ability to create action-heavy cinematic masterpieces that didn't compromise on the narrative. Starring John Travolta and Nicolas Cage in the lead, this movie is often regarded as one of Woo's best films by fans.

The story focuses on Sean Archer, an FBI agent who undergoes plastic surgery to get the face of a criminal named Castor who has planted a deadly time bomb in LA. Archer plans to use his new face to find the bomb before it blows. Both Cage and Travolta deliver inspired performances that captivate the audience and Woo's stylized action scenes only add to the viewing experience.

5) Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

Mission: Impossible is one of the most well-known action movie franchises and given Woo's experience in the field, it wasn't surprising that he was brought on to direct the second installment. In this movie, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is on a mission to retrieve a genetically created disease before it falls into the wrong hands.

Many fans felt that the plot wasn't as strong as the first Mission: Impossible, but it was still entertaining. Moviegoers especially enjoyed the cinematography and intense action scenes.

6) Red Cliff (2008)

This John Woo film is based on the Battle of Red Cliffs. Since its runtime is over four hours, it was released in two parts. It stars Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Zhang Fengyi, Takeshi Kaneshiro, Chang Chen, and more.

The story focuses on Emperor Han who declares war against two kingdoms at the behest of his Prime Minister, Cao Cao. But victory isn't certain when the two regions decide to form an alliance. Even though the action on the battlefield takes up a huge chunk of the screen time, Woo makes sure to put equal focus on the storytelling and character development to give viewers the best of both worlds.

These John Woo films are proof that the talented filmmaker is in a league of his own when it comes to action movies, and also raise anticipation for his upcoming movie, Silent Night which hits theatres on December 1, 2023.