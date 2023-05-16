6 action-packed movies like The Mother to watch on Netflix

The Mother is a Netflix action-drama starring Jennifer Lopez in the lead role. The movie was released on May 12, 2023, and also stars Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, and Gael Garcia Bernal in important roles. Directed by Niki Caro, the film features Lopez as an assassin in hiding who comes back out to protect her daughter after years of being apart.

Through a trip to Cuba, encounters with FBI agents and unexpected attacks, The Mother has a fast pace that promises to keep viewers hooked. Amidst the many diverse plot points which bring in the protagonist's mysterious past, the motherly love she expresses maintains a consistency throughout the narrative.

The Mother has been another in the long list of action dramas produced by Netflix. The film like most of its kind focuses on detail and smaller scenes rather than the larger picture, making it a great watch for lovers of action. As the film is still new and is one of the more popular films on Netflix currently, here are six other films with a similar tone.

More action dramas like The Mother on Netflix

1) Lou (2022)

Lou (Image via Netflix)

Lou, released in 2022, was one of the more critically acclaimed and widely appreciated films, unlike The Mother. The movie starred Allison Janney as Lou who is the mother of a kidnapped daughter. Alongside her neighbor, Lou must track down her daughter and overcome every obstacle while she comes to terms with demons from her past.

Although the trope sounds very familiar and has been done before, the visuals, sound, and production elevate Lou to a wonderful cinematic experience. Like The Mother, the film highlights the universal emotion of motherhood and children. The film received mixed to positive reviews as the plot of the film was called out for being a bit cliche.

2) Triple Frontier (2019)

Triple Frontier (Image via Netflix)

Triple Frontier is an action heist film that was actually released before the pandemic and still garnered a massive audience. The film stars Oscar Isaac, Ben Affleck, Pedro Pascal and Charlie Hunnam in lead roles. Along with the massive production design and performances, one of the key reasons for the film's appeal was its cast.

Unlike most such action films, Triple Frontier garnered favorable reviews for how skillfully the characters and details were presented. It follows a group of former Special Forces operatives who come together and plan a heist. Moral dilemmas, loyalties and faith are questioned as things take an unexpected turn and each of them are forced to make life-changing decisions.

3) Okja (2017)

Okja (Images via IMDB)

Okja is one of the finest and most critically acclaimed films on the list. Although it is not exactly an outright action film, the genres of drama and adventure dominate the narrative like in the story that drives The Mother. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, the film stars Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Jake Gyllenhaal, Steven Yeun, and Seo-Hyeon Ahn in lead roles with some touching performances.

The story is thematically diverse and follows a young Mija who has taken care of Okja, a gigantic creature for almost a decade. When a corporate organization takes Okja away for personal benefit, Mija tries to travel far and wide to get her friend back. The film received extremely positive reviews owing to the style and making of the movie.

4) Kate (2021)

Kate (Image via Netflix)

Another Netflix film, Kate boasts some fine performances from renowned actors like Woody Harrelson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Miku Martineau. It revolves around an assassin who discovers that she has been poisoned and has exactly 24 hours to track her killer down and get fair revenge. The film didn't open to very positive reviews but became popular nevertheless.

Like The Mother, Kate focuses on the technical aspects of the film like color, staging, and sound over the core story itself, making it a good passive viewing experience. The writing is, however, powered by very good performances which drove the film for the most part. The action in the film is also worth checking out for how well it was shot and directed.

5) Project Power (2020)

Project Power (Image via IMDB)

Unlike The Mother, Project Power uses elements of science-fiction and fantasy to fuel an incredibly loud action movie. It stars Jamie Foxx, Dominique Fishback and Joseph Gordon Levitt in lead roles. Considering the actors' existing popularity it was obvious that the film would receive a fair amount of attention. Project Power, however, received mixed reviews despite a wide viewership.

The film follows a cop and a former soldier who team up to find the origin of a mysterious pill that motivates dangerous superpowers. The chemistry between the leads and the performances is among the best things about the film. It is also one of the lighter films despite its heavy subject that involves the system.

6) 6 Underground (2019)

6 Underground (Image via Netflix)

Similar to The Mother, 6 Underground gained massive popularity while receiving negative reviews from most critics. Ryan Reynolds and Melanie Laurent were central to the film's popularity, making it one of the most popular Netflix originals at the time. The vigilante action film, despite using familiar tropes, managed to create an engaging narrative.

Directed by Michael Bay, it follows six characters from across the world who are chosen for their skill and their desire to change the past. Ryan Reynolds also explored similar themes in The Adam Project, another Netflix original. However, the narrative in 6 Underground seemed incomplete in execution.

The Mother is streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes