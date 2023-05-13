The Mother review: Is the new Netflix action-thriller movie starring Jennifer Lopez worth the watch?

The Mother is the latest addition to Netflix's intriguing collection of action-thriller films. The movie, starring Jennifer Lopez as the lead, arrived exclusively on the popular streaming platform on Friday, May 12, 2023. Misha Green has served as the writer, while Andrea Berloff, Peter Craig, and Green have acted as screenplay writers. Niki Caro is the director of the Netflix movie.

The film centers around a trained and skillful female assassin, who will do everything she has to so that her 12-year-old daughter Zoe, with whom she had to separate at birth, is safe and sound. The official brief synopsis for The Mother, released by Netflix, reads:

"A military-trained assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she's never met from ruthless criminals gunning for revenge."

Ever since the movie's arrival on Netflix, it has begun to get a lot of positive attention from viewers for its intriguing plot. As a result, the audience is quite eager to learn how The Mother has turned out.

The movie presents viewers with a compelling story of a mother and an assassin who has to leave her only daughter behind at birth due to her dangerous past. It dives into thrilling action from the very beginning, making it a perfect watch for action lovers.

A review of The Mother on Netflix: A female-led action-packed thriller that will keep your adrenaline pumping

A thrilling storyline with a moderate writing

The Mother depicts the fascinating story of a female assassin - addressed as "The Mother" in the movie - who surpasses every danger to keep her only daughter Zoe well-protected and safe. The movie has all the qualities of a spy-thriller, including thrilling action sequences, car-chases and shoot-outs.

It is written in such a way that it checks all the basics of a good action-thriller story.

The writing, however, lacks a bit of substance. It is neat, but could have dived deeper into the emotional aspects of a mother-daughter relationship, which is the main theme of the movie, despite being an action-thriller. Thus, it is a missed scope.

Other than that, the movie is quite engrossing with its action-packed scenes and fast pace, making it definitely worth the watch.

Impressive direction and cinematography

Director Niki Caro and cinematographer Ben Seresin have done an incredible job of capturing the movie in the most appealing way possible. It is well thoughout, with captivating framing, giving the audience a thrilling experience throughout.

Scenes, such as the one where the lead character, the female assassin rushes in on a motorcycle to rescue her daughter, or the one where she blows up an entire tower, or the one where she trains her daughter, or the action-scene in the snow at the end of the movie, are all perfectly executed and quite fascinating to witness.

Thus, the direction and cinematography of The Mother are two of the biggest highlights of the entire movie.

Gripping acting by the lead cast

Jennifer Lopez as The Mother is absolutely fitting. The actress has delved deep into her role as the ruthless yet loving mother who will do anything to protect her daughter. She has brought out all the complexities of her character in a raw manner, enhancing the movie's watchability.

Especially scenes such as the one where she sees her daughter for the first time after 12 years, or the one where she thinks that she has lost her daughter forever, are all quite impactful and gripping to watch.

Lucy Paez as the daughter of the assassin Zoe, has also done a compelling job. She has prominently portrayed innocence and fearfulness on screen, especially when her character lands on dangerous territory after getting attacked by men who want revenge from her birth mother.

Her on-screen chemistry with her birth mother, played by Jennifer Lopez, is also a big highlight, giving the movie an emotionally driven dimension.

Other cast members of the film also include Joseph Fiennes as Adrian Lovell, Omari Hardwick as William Cruise, Joseph Fiennes as Adrian Lovell, and several others. They have also done a good job of portraying their respective characters, making the movie worth the watch.

Catch The Mother exclusively on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes