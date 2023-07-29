"So unexpected but legendary"- Fans cite Nicolas Cage cameo in The Flash as the only watchable moment

Nicolas Cage has effectively carved himself into the pages of pop culture, both because of his good and bad films.

However, one project that the legendary Nicolas Cage could have been in, if not for unfortunate shelving, was Tim Burton's Superman Lives. It could have further bolstered things for the actor, who already boasts a huge cult following.

Nevertheless, fans did get a glimpse at Nic Cage's Superman in WB's latest big-budget production, The Flash. The film failed to generate the anticipated effect for the studio, receiving only mixed reviews and failing at the box office.

But it seems that the Nic Cage cameo is still something that holds charm for a majority of fans, who opened up about how that is the only good part in an otherwise underwhelming film.

These reactions come shortly after Nicolas Cage opened up about his response to the cameo.

Fans cheer Nicolas Cage after the actor reveals he was satisfied with his cameo

Many would have loved Nic Cage in the role of Superman, especially as the franchise failed to sustain itself after Christopher Reeve. However, the planned project never arrived, leaving fans waiting for the arrival of Man of Steel.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Nicholas Cage revealed that he was satisfied with his small cameo in The Flash, especially as it finally gave a glimpse at a film that could have been.

"Well, I was glad I didn't blink. For me, it was the feeling of being actualized. Even that look for that particular character, finally seeing it on screen, was satisfying. But as I said, it's quick. If you really wanted to know what I was going do with that character, look at my performance in “City of Angels,” Cage said.

Fans also reacted with immense positivity.

The Flash will premiere on OTT platforms in August 2023.