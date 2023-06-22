Nicolas Cage's Superman in The Flash was shot all in person without CGI, says director

The Flash included a bunch of cameos to celebrate DC’s multiverse and one of the interesting ones was Nicolas Cage's Superman. Director Andy Muschietti had previously confirmed it before the film came out. However, the issue with his cameo and every other CGI cameo was that in Speed Force, they were all shown from Barry’s perspective as a video game / AI-generated model.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for The Flash.

Fans were eager to see what Cage had to offer, especially after director Andy Muschietti confirmed that he would work with him on the film. However, seeing his cameo turn into a video game scene disappointed many fans. It was understandable to see all the dead characters get recreated with CGI, but Cage’s cameo becomes even worse specifically because it was reportedly filmed in person.

Nicolas Cage came on set to shoot his cameo in The Flash

Nicolas Cage in The Flash (Image via Sportskeeda)

In his cameo, Cage recreated a scene from the canceled Superman Lives movie during the final Chronobowl fight at the end of The Flash. During an interview with The Playlist, director Andy Muschietti stated that even though Cage’s cameo was converted to the CGI setup of the Speed Force, he was on set and shot the cameo appearance in the flesh.

“We talked with Nicolas, and we decided to shoot him in his suit. And so, we built the suit with the same costume designer that built the suit for the unproduced Superman Lives, which is a movie that would have been great, but nobody will see because it wasn’t made,” Muschietti said.

The director had also revealed his experience with Cage while speaking with William Mullally of Esquire Middle East before The Flash came out.

Nicolas Cage as Superman (Image via DC)

“The excitement was shared with Nicolas. And Nicolas is such a kind guy, and I think he shared the enthusiasm for bringing back that movie that was never done – even for a couple minutes in our movie. And yeah, the magic of the multiverse is expressing that this universe exists, even though it’s a movie that nobody saw. So, we’re kind of saying that there is a Superman Lives,” he continued.

This cameo could have been a great one, but seeing a CGI version of the character that looked fake (albeit intentional) left a bad taste in the viewers’ mouths.

Nicolas Cage's cameo in The Flash explained

Nicolas Cage as Superman (Image via DC)

Warner Bros. attempted to make a Man of Steel movie in the 1990s, titled Superman Lives, and Tim Burton was going to be the director, with Nicolas Cage in the lead role. The actor had already been through costume testing, and it was decided that he would be sporting long hair in the movie. However, in 1998, the project was suddenly abandoned just as it was about to go into production.

The movie's producer was going to be Jon Peters, and Kevin Smith had been tapped to write the script. Years after Superman Lives was canceled, Kevin Smith disclosed the show's initial plot and what Jon Peters wanted him to add. He claimed that no matter what happened, Superman would have engaged in battle with a huge spider in the movie's climactic scene.

Ultimately, that is what we got to witness in The Flash! It would have been excellent if only the de-aging on Cage looked more real!

Poll : 0 votes