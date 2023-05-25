Nicolas Cage’s Superman cameo in The Flash explained

The Flash is the next DC movie on everyone’s radar, and fans are already expecting it to become the biggest summer blockbuster of 2023. With characters like Ben Affleck’s Batman, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, and Michael Keaton’s Batman joining Ezra Miller’s two Barry Allens, The Flash is likely to become the most significant DC crossover of all time.

Disclaimer: The following article spoils a cameo in Ezra Miller’s upcoming movie.

However, along with the supporting characters, there are going to be plenty of multiversal cameos. A big one has already been revealed by director Andy Muschietti, who recently confirmed the appearance of Nicolas Cage’s Superman in The Flash.

Why Nicolas Cage’s Superman appears in The Flash

A month ago, Twitter scooper MyTimeToShineHello had stated that Nicolas Cage is going to show up as Superman in The Flash. Even though MyTimeToShineHello has a great track record when it comes to sharing spoilers, the intel in their scoop didn’t come from an official source, until now.

Director Andy Muschietti recently spoke with William Mullally of Esquire Middle East and spoiled Nic Cage’s cameo in the film, which is coming true 25 years after he was originally supposed to play the Man of Steel in the canceled Superman Lives movie. Muschietti shared his experience of working with the Hollywood veteran as he said:

"Nic was absolutely wonderful. Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it. I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon. He is a massive Superman fan. A comic book fanatic."

So, it is confirmed! Nicolas Cage is one of the Supermen we’ll be seeing in The Flash’s multiverse sequence.

The story behind Nic Cage’s Superman Lives

Nicolas Cage as Superman (Image via Warner Bros.)

Warner Bros. attempted to make a Man of Steel movie in the 1990s, titled Superman Lives, and Tim Burton was going to be the director, with Nicolas Cage in the lead role. The actor had already been through costume testing, and it was decided that he would be sporting long hair in the movie. However, in 1998, the project was suddenly abandoned just as it was about to go into production stage.

Kevin Smith was hired to pen the script of the movie, and Jon Peters was going to be its producer. Years after Superman Lives was canceled, Kevin Smith revealed its original story and what he was asked to add to it by Jon Peters. According to him, Superman would have fought a giant spider in the final act of the film, no matter what.

After the cancellation, Jon Peters was so obsessed with the giant Spider idea that he added it to WB’s 1999 box office bomb, Wild Wild West. Now, The Flash is reportedly recreating this rejected idea of Superman fighting a giant spider as a joke, or perhaps as a homage to the canceled Superman Lives movie.

Other Superman cameos in The Flash

The movie's cameos concept art (Image via Warner Bros.)

Past reports confirmed that Henry Cavill shot a Superman cameo for The Flash when he shot his Black Adam end credits scene. In this cameo, Barry would have seen Cavill’s Superman in the Speed Force. But Cavill’s scene has been deleted as James Gunn is bringing in a new Superman.

However, Nic Cage won’t be the only multiversal Superman as the film is also rumored to feature a cameo from Christopher Reeve’s Superman which has been recreated using CGI. Both these cameos are rumored to feature in a scene when Barry runs back in time through the space-time continuum and sees different variants of DC heroes from the multiverse.

