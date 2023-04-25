The Flash rumor: Another Superman to appear besides Christopher Reeve and Henry Cavill

DC’s 2023 started off poorly with Shazam! 2, but this could change with The Flash. Despite the controversies involving Ezra Miller, this is arguably the most anticipated superhero movie of the year, and the latest rumor about Superman might add even more fuel to its hype train.

Marketing has confirmed that The Flash will feature two Barry Allens along with Michael Keaton’s Batman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, and Sasha Calle’s Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl. However, rumors and leaked concept art images have also suggested that we’ll be seeing a few other cameos in the upcoming Flash storyline.

One of the latest rumors about the upcoming project talks about the most unexpected actor playing Superman in the film. It’s not Christopher Reeves, Henry Cavill, or even Brand Routh. Instead, we might see an actor who almost played Superman at one point in time.

Disclaimer: The following article contains potential spoilers about the upcoming movie with Barry Allen in the lead.

Leaked Superman cameo in The Flash

MyTimeToShineHello @MyTimeToShineH Spoiler for The Flash don't read below if you don't want to know

There's a cameo from Nicolas Cage as Superman fighting a giant robot spider Spoiler for The Flash don't read below if you don't want to know..................Final warning...............There's a cameo from Nicolas Cage as Superman fighting a giant robot spider

According to Scooper MyTimeToShineHello, Nicolas Cage is going to show up as Superman in The Flash, and he’ll be seen battling a giant robot spider in the movie.

Needless to say, this information needs to be taken with a grain of salt because scoops don’t always come true. However, the aforementioned Twitter scooper has proven their credibility in the past, and there’s another reason why their latest scoop could come true.

Back in the 90s, Warner Bros. was trying to come up with a Man of Steel movie called Superman Lives. It was going to be directed by Tim Burton, and Nicolas Cage would have played the role of Superman. He had already tested the costume and would have sported long hair in the film. However, the project got canceled in 1998, right before it went under production.

Nicolas Cage as Superman (Image via Warner Bros.)

Kevin Smith was the writer of the film, and Jon Peters would have served as its producer. Years after the cancelation of Superman Lives, Kevin Smith revealed the details of this Superman movie, and what Peters had suggested to add to it. Apparently, Superman was supposed to fight a giant spider in the final act of the film, no matter what.

While Superman Lives was eventually canceled, Jon Peters added the giant Spider sequence in WB’s 1999 box office bomb, Wild Wild West. However, the point here is that The Flash could bring this idea of Superman fighting a giant spider come true as a joke, or perhaps include it as a nod to the canceled Superman Lives movie. Thus, fans suspect that the aforementioned rumor may come true.

Other rumored Superman cameos

The Flash cameos concept art (Image via Warner Bros.)

It has been reported in the past that Henry Cavill shot a Superman cameo for The Flash around the time he shot one for Black Adam. In this scene, Barry would have seen him appear in the Speed Force. But now that James Gunn is bringing in a new Superman, Henry Cavill’s scene has been taken out.

However, the film will involve a cameo from Christopher Reeve’s Superman which has been recreated using CGI. It will happen in a scene where Barry runs back in time through the space-time continuum and sees different variants of DC heroes from the multiverse. So, it’s likely that Nicolas Cage’s Superman cameo will also happen during the same sequence.

The Flash hits theaters on June 16.

