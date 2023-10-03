John Woo's Silent Night: Everything we know so far

Silent Night is an upcoming silent film by director John Woo, which is, incidentally, his first American film in two decades. Even though the silent film era may have passed into history, modern auteurs are still exploring this novel idea. Filmmakers have repeatedly shown that silent films can provide just as much fun as their talkative counterparts, from A Quiet Place to the recently released No One Will Save You.

The upcoming film is categorized as a revenge film with little to no conversation, as the title suggests, and will be released in theaters near you this December. Joel Kinnaman plays a father who is out to avenge the death of his little kid in the John Woo-directed film.

Silent Night, written by Robert Archer Lynn (Prisoner), will be Woo's first Hollywood production since Paycheck in 2003. Scott Mescudi (also known as Kid Cudi), Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Harold Torres all appear in the movie as police officers. The film will premiere across theaters on December 1, 2023.

John Woo's Silent Night: A silent revenge film with potential to woo you

John Woo returns to Hollywood after two decades, and his latest film seems to pack a punch. Silent Night centers around the character of Godlock, played by Joel Kinnaman. One Christmas Eve, he experiences an unspeakable sorrow as he sees his kid die unintentionally as an innocent bystander in the middle of a gang-related altercation. Godlock sustains a serious throat wound that leaves him speechless.

During his recovery, he is tormented by the horrifying recollections of his son's final moments and overcome by a desire for vengeance. He goes through a difficult and uncomfortable training routine in order to get ready for his mission of vengeance.

The official synopsis for the film, as per IMDb, reads:

"A man seeks vengeance when his young son gets caught in the crossfire of gang violence."

Kinnaman, who plays Godlock, had a difficult task since he had to express himself fully without the use of any dialogue. Speaking about his role in an interview with Collider, he said:

"Some people thought like, 'Oh, that's easy. You don't have to learn any lines,' but it's not, because the eyes don't lie. And often the dialogue, it will help you get there. It would help you get emotionally there."

Kinnaman further said:

"So it's actually a lot harder to portray everything that you just have to have that kind of inner life and that inner motor and those thought processes going for real. You just can't hide. So I think it's very revealing when there's no dialogue. And so it was a great challenge, and I was very excited that he wanted to do it with me."

A poster for the upcoming film (image via Lionsgate Studios)

Kinnaman reportedly went the extra mile to delve into his role, as director John Woo claimed that the actor even performed almost all of the stunts in the film himself.

Viewers should expect high-octane action from Silent Night, with the producers of John Wick and Thunder Road Films being the executive producers.

Christian Mercuri, Lori Tilkin deFelice, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Woo are also behind the production. Capstone Studios and A Better Tomorrow Films have also produced the film in addition to Thunder Road.

Silent Night will have a theatrical release scheduled for December 1, 2023. Do not miss out on this one-of-a-kind action film when it hits your nearest screen.