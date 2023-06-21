Extraction 2 and 5 high-octane action movies

Entertaining action movies have all the right ingredients to keep viewers hooked, namely, compelling leads, an intriguing plot, exciting action sequences, and unexpected twists. Extraction (2020) was able to deliver on all fronts, which meant that fans had high hopes for the sequel. Released recently, Extraction 2 certainly didn't disappoint in terms of intense scenes that kept the audience on the edge of their seats.

What fans love most about the Extraction movies is that there is never a dull moment on screen. Chris Hemsworth as the lead Tyler Rake always finds himself in dangerous situations and knows that letting his guard down even for even a second could cost him his life. This adds intensity to the movies.

However, it is important to note that there are other entertaining movies that also offer plenty of high-stakes action scenes like Extraction that fans of the genre will find enjoyable.

6 thrilling action movies that will get your adrenaline pumping

1) Extraction 2 (2023)

In this action movie, Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is back for another high-stakes mission. This time around, he along with his team have to infiltrate a prison and rescue the imprisoned family of a gangster.

Extraction was able to garner attention from viewers because it didn't only focus on elaborate fights and action-packed scenes. It also offered an interesting narrative along with captivating performances. Extraction 2 also offers all of these aspects, and that too, in a grander manner, to ensure that viewers are invested from start to finish.

2) 13 Assassins (2010)

Action movies are all about epic fights. And, it would be difficult to imagine a more thrilling scenario than 13 assassins going up against 200 men. Set in 1844, thirteen assassins comprising twelve samurai and one hunter are tasked with the assassination of the cruel leader of the Akashi clan, Lord Matsudaira Naritsugu. Since they are going up against a powerful man, their mission is rife with danger.

This action movie is a must-watch for fans of the genre with lengthy battles, characters with depth, and a compelling narrative.

3) The Man From Nowhere (2010)

This South Korean action movie stars Won Bin in the lead. The story revolves around Tae-shik who leads a quiet life but has a dark and mysterious past. He forms a special bond with a little girl named So-mi. Tae-shik feels like So-mi is the only one who can truly understand him. And, when she is kidnapped, Tae-shik stops at nothing to find her.

South Korean filmmakers know how to tug at the viewer's heartstrings. Yes, this is a gritty action movie with plenty of fight scenes but the emotional angle is also equally explored, which makes for an engaging viewing experience.

4) Atomic Blonde (2017)

Over the span of her acting career, Charlize Theron has proved that she can play any role flawlessly. In this thrilling movie, she plays the role of Lorraine Broughton, an extremely skilled MI6 agent. As part of her latest mission, she has to travel to Berlin to find a stolen list, which has the names of skilled secret agents on the field.

It is always interesting to see a female lead in an action movie, especially when the character is well-developed and has plenty of depth. Lorraine is no amateur, and it is very entertaining to see her bring down her opponents with her slick moves and combat skills.

5) Baby Driver (2017)

In this movie, Ansel Elgort plays the role of a getaway driver named Baby. Although he is very good at what he does, he wants to start anew with his girlfriend Debora, but the path to freedom isn't easy.

Action lovers who are fans of high-speed car chases will definitely enjoy this one. Another thing that drew people to this movie is the soundtrack that syncs perfectly with the thrilling action-packed sequences on the screen.

6) Nobody (2021)

An underrated movie, it stars Bob Odenkirk in the lead. The audience might not see Odenkirk as an action star but he gives a stellar performance in the movie that will make you think otherwise. He plays the role of Hutch Mansell who seems like a cool and calm family man on the surface. But after he fails to defend himself during a break-in, his deep-seated anger and rage come gushing out.

With intense action scenes, complex characters, and an interesting plot, this movie has everything you can ask from a good action movie.

If you are looking for good action movies that will keep you interested till the end then you should add these entertaining titles to your watchlist.

