Unlocked and 5 best Korean thrillers to watch on Netflix right now

Unlocked has created quite a buzz for its interesting plot and quality acting when it comes to new Korean thrillers. Released on Netflix on February 17, 2023, this psychological thriller movie showcases the dangers of digital spying and how easy it is for unsuspecting people to fall prey to hackers with ill intentions.

This Korean thriller is especially intriguing because the premise is realistic. After all, losing a phone is something that most viewers will be able to relate to. Given that people store so much personal information on their phones, it is possible for things to go haywire when it falls into the wrong hands.

After the success of Train to Busan and Parasite, it was evident that South Korean filmmakers know a thing or two about making suspenseful movies that take the viewers on a thrill ride. Unlocked may be the most recent Korean thriller that has got people talking, but there are quite a few Korean movies that are equally exciting and engaging.

1) Unlocked (2023)

Directed by Kim Tae-joon, this Korean thriller stars Chun Woo-hee, Im Si-wan, and Kim Hee-won. The story follows a young woman who loses her cell phone. Unfortunately, it falls in the hands of a dangerous man who uses it to track her every move.

It is a fast-paced movie, and the cinematography is on point, making sure that the dark and suspenseful vibe stays till the very end. However, the main highlight has to be Im Si-Wan, who does a great job playing the role of Oh Jun-Yeong, the antagonist who installs the spyware.

2) Forgotten (2017)

Directed by Jang Hang-jun, the movie stars Kang Ha-neul, Kim Mu-yeol, Moon Sung-keun, and Na Young-hee. The story centers around Jin-seok, who witnesses his brother Yoo-seok being kidnapped. His brother eventually returns home but has no memory of the 19 days he was missing and is seemingly different from his usual self. After this, Jin-seok seeks to understand the reason behind the kidnapping.

Kang Ha-neul plays the lead role in Forgotten (Image via IMDb)

If readers love films with surprise twists and turns, then this is the movie to watch. There is so much happening at any given moment that viewers will never get lose interest. Suffice to say, it is a gripping watch from the start to finish.

3) Lucid Dream (2017)

Directed by Kim Joon-sung, this movie stars Go Soo, Sol Kyung-gu, and Kang Hye-jung. The story centers around a father who is grasping at straws looking for his son who was abducted three years ago. In a desperate attempt, he tries to find clues through lucid dreams.

Like most Korean thrillers, Lucid Dream has a nice balance between action-packed scenes and emotional moments, making it easy for viewers to feel invested in the plot. The best part about the movie is the performance by the lead cast members, who are on-point with their expressions and delivery.

4) Steel Rain (2017)

Directed by Yang Woo-suk, this Korean thriller is based on a webtoon also titled Steel Rain. The film stars Jung Woo-sung and Kwak Do-won in the lead roles. The story follows a North Korean agent who escapes south with his injured leader during a coup to keep him alive and prevent a war.

Steel Rain is an action-packed thriller that keeps the audience guessing (Image via Netflix)

This Korean thriller has everything one can ask for in an entertaining watch - action, humor, a gripping plot and surprising twists. Even though the viewer may make assumptions about the climax, in the end, it turns out to be different from what is expected.

5) Svaha: The Sixth Finger (2019)

Directed by Jang Jae-hyun, this Korean thriller stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Jeong-min, Lee Jae-in, Jung Jin-young, Jin Seon-kyu, and Lee David. The story follows Pastor Park, who investigates mysterious cults. Meanwhile, a police captain discovers that his prime suspect in a murder case is linked to the cult that the Pastor has been hired to investigate.

This Korean thriller perfectly combines horror and suspense to create a thrilling viewing experience. While Svaha: The Sixth Finger can get slow in some sections, the plot develops and comes together nicely as the movie progresses.

6) The Call (2020)

Directed by Lee Chung-hyun, this Korean thriller stars Park Shin-hye and Jeon Jong-seo in the lead roles. The story centers around two women from different times who are somehow able to connect through a phone call that interchanges their fates.

It is based on the 2011 British and Puerto Rican film titled The Caller. The premise is interesting, and even though the plot is complex, it is shot and executed so well that the viewer is hooked from the very beginning. Additionally, the lead actors do a great job bringing their character to life.

If readers are planning a movie marathon, these exciting Korean thrillers are just what they need to keep them entertained for hours on end.

