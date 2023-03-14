“Woah Excited”: Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik’s fans celebrate as the actors confirm starring in Doctor Slump

On March 14, Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik were confirmed to star in JTBC’s upcoming drama Doctor Slump.

In their first romantic comedy K-drama in years, the two talented actors will star as doctors who leave their prosperous and promising medical careers after falling into a slump, eventually leading to them leaving the medical profession.

Notably, it also marks Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik’s second outing together since they last starred in SBS’ drama The Heirs, where they were not paired opposite each other but had a few scenes together, warming fans’ hearts with their adorable chemistry.

“Woah excited”, @hajermigroign, a fan of Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik, wrote in anticipation of the drama expected to be broadcast in the latter half of 2023.

Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik to play rival doctors in Doctor Slump

In November 2022, Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik’s respective agencies confirmed that they were positively reviewing the offer to star in Doctor Slump, their first project together since The Heirs in 2013.

Doctor Slump is penned by screenwriter Baek Sun-wo, who had previously penned What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, a charming office romance starring another ‘Park-Park’ couple, Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young, in lead roles. The drama will be directed by Oh Hyun-jong, who previously helmed Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo and Find Me in your Memory.

Interestingly, this is the first time Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik have been paired opposite each other, and the two talented actors will be playing rival doctors in Doctor Slump, who will eventually find solace and comfort in each other. Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik’s fans are excited to see them work together and have taken to social media to share their thoughts on this first-time K-drama pairing.

First two of my favs as leads

Second a romcom

Third my fav trope hate to love



Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik play rival doctors who are trying their best to revive their lives when they fall into a slump after only having followed a path full of success and glory.

The two rival doctors who can’t stand each other will eventually find comfort and solace in each other’s company as they start life afresh, delivering heartwarming joy, excitement, and infectious smiles. Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik's characters will come to terms with the dreary slump in their medical careers and become a beacon of hope for one another.

Park Hyung-sik will take on the role of Dr. Yeo Jung-woo, a brilliant student and doctor who has been an overachiever all his life, attending the best medical school and graduating as the topper. His exemplary skills and brilliant character make him a favorite doctor amongst his patients. However, a mysterious medical accident pushes him into a dreadful medical slump.

“I am both nervous and excited because it’s my first rom-com in a while. I’m glad and excited to meet actress Park Shin Hye after a long time and to work together again.”

While Park Shin-hye will play the role of anesthesiologist Nam Ha-neul, a brilliant and genius doctor who has been hardworking and sincere all her life. Unknowingly, she is trudging through life, experiencing severe burnout along the way. One fine day, she decides to take charge of her life and decides to live it on her terms.

“I felt a sense of familiarity with the situation she faced, so I was more attracted to her. I will work hard to film so that I can deliver comfort to the many people who have become tired in life.”

Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik will be joined by Yoon Bak and Gong Sung-ha in Doctor Slump

The Park-Park actors will be joined by Yoon Bak and Gong Sung-ha in JTBC’s upcoming romantic comedy drama Doctor Slump.

Yoon Bak will play plastic surgeon Bin Dae-young, who is Dr. Yeo Jung-woo’s greatest rival but also the one person who understands him very well. As former classmates, Bin Dae-young harbors rivalry and hatred against him. However, audiences will also see a sincere and pitiful side to him.

Finally, Gong Sung-ha has been roped in to portray OB/GYN (obstetrics and gynecology) anesthesiologist Lee Hong-ran, Nam Ha-neul’s best friend and an ace doctor herself.

She is strangely attracted to Bin Dae-young, who is similar to her despite the obvious differences.

Doctor Slump will be released on JTBC later this year.

