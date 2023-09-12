6 must-watch camp movies that celebrate the best of summer 

Good camp movies celebrate all that is great about summer time. The upcoming movie Camp Hideout, directed by Sean Olson, hopes to focus on the joys of summer camp and intertwine it with endearing aspects of self-discovery, friendship, and second chances. It aims for an entertaining watch that will delight moviegoers of all ages.

The story centers around Noah (Ethan Drew), a troubled teen who steals something valuable from some city thugs. He needs a place to hide, and what better place than a summer camp run by the eccentric Falco (Christopher Lloyd). Of course, the thugs soon track him down, and he has to find a way to save himself and his newfound friends.

Camp Hideout is set to release on September 15, 2023. In the meantime, movie lovers can indulge in other interesting movies that are also centered around summertime activities.

The Parent Trap, Moonrise Kingdom, and four other camp movies that will make you want to escape to the great outdoors and pitch a tent under the summer sun

1) Addams Family Values (1993)

The words "summer camp" don't really spring to mind when you think of the Addams family. However, in this movie, viewers get to see teenagers Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and Pugsley (Jimmy Workman) being sent off to camp by the new nanny, played by Joan Cusack. A serial killer in disguise, she plans to marry their uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd) and kill him for his inheritance.

Although the summer camp is only part of the whole plot, it is undeniable that watching Wednesday and Pugsley being forced to take part in summer activities like the other kids and finding ways to make them dark and creepy is one of the best reasons to watch this movie.

2) The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)

This movie is Melanie Mayron's feature film directorial debut. The story centers around Kristy Thomas (Schuyler Fisk) and her six best friends. They collectively run a successful Baby-Sitters Club, but they run into problems when they try to convert it into a full-fledged summer day camp. They also have to deal with personal issues along the way.

Good camp movies always tend to put the spotlight on friendship, and this movie does exactly that. As these young girls grow, their relationships also grow and evolve, and it is heartening to see how they stick to one another through thick and thin.

3) The Parent Trap (1998)

Camp movies are about finding new friends, but what if you could also meet your twin, who you didn't know existed? That is what happens in this camp movie directed by Nancy Meyers. Hallie and Annie are twins who were separated at birth and have been raised in two different countries. They coincidentally meet at summer camp and come up with a plan to reunite their parents.

Lindsay Lohan plays both twins, who are charming and lovable in their own ways. The classic camp movie is funny and entertaining, and it is hard not to root for the twins as all they want to reunite their family. After all, viewers love a happy ending.

4) Camp Rock (2008)

Camp Rock combines the best of camp movies and musicals. Directed by Matthew Diamond, it is about a shy singer named Mitchie Torres (Demi Lovato) who comes from a humble background. She gets to attend a summer music camp when her mother is hired to do the catering. However, things get complicated when a teen star overhears her singing, and secrets begin to unravel.

This camp movie has plenty of catchy, peppy songs that will make you want to sing along. Emotional and heartfelt, it also reminds viewers how important it is to be true to oneself.

5) Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Directed by Wes Anderson, this coming-of-age movie is a treat for the eyes. The aesthetic compositions and the visual storytelling are on-point, which is not surprising as it is something that Anderson is known for.

The story focuses on an orphan named Sam (Jared Gilman) who runs away from a scouting camp to unite with his love interest, Suzy (Kara Hayward). They decide to live on an isolated beach, away from the adults and guardians who constantly disapoint them.

The movie portrays camping under the open sky, tree houses, and fishing in the wild. This camp movie has it all. The narrative is kooky yet heartfelt in true Anderson fashion, making for an interesting cinematic experience. It is one movie that you shouldn't miss out on.

6) Magic Camp (2020)

This camp movie, directed by Mark Waters, is heavy on the magic quotient. Magicians Andy Tuckerman (Adam DeVine) and Kristina Darkwood (Gillian Jacobs) are camp counselors at a magic camp. Andy bears a grudge against Kristina and wants one of his mentees to win the coveted Golden Wand.

Andy's team isn't the strongest lot by far at camp, but as he spends more time with them, he discovers they are much more talented that they believe.

This camp movie is witty and entertaining. It also reminds viewers that everyone has different talents and abilities, and it is important to cherish and value them equally.

If you are a fan of the great outdoors and camping, then these heartfelt and hilarious camp movies belong on your summertime watchlist.