"OG Wednesday truth bombs": Fans heap praise on Christina Ricci in wake of powerful statement post-Danny Masterson sentence

American actress Christina Ricci was lauded online after she posted a strong message, following actor Danny Masterson's 30-year prison sentence. Masterson, who is best known for starring in That '70s Show, was sentenced to three decades of jail time for r*ping two women 20 years ago on September 7.

Later, it was revealed that his former co-stars, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, were among the 50 people who wrote letters in support of the actor for his “exceptional character” before his sentencing. Although, the duo apologized and said that they "support victims."

Screenshot of Christina Ricci's Instagram stories urging people to listen and support victims of any kind of abuse.

On September 9, the 43-year-old star took to her Instagram stories and seemingly took a dig at Kutcher and Kunis via a strong message. Ricci began by stating that sometimes, the people we look up to can do "horrible things," which can be hard to accept.

“They might not do these things to us and we only know who they were to us but that doesn’t mean they didn’t do the horrible things and to discredit the abused is a crime. People we know as ‘awesome guys’ can be predators and abusers. It’s tough to accept but we have to. If we say we support victims — women, children, men, boys — then we must be able to take this stance."

Ricci said that she had firsthand experience with some of these "awesome guys" and issued an appeal to help victims of abuse.

“Unfortunately, I’ve known lots of ‘awesome guys’ who were lovely to me who have been proven to be abusers privately. I’ve also had personal experience with this. Believe victims. It’s not easy to come forward. It’s not easy to get a conviction."

The strong message posted by Christina Ricci in support of Danny Masterson's victims garnered immense support online, with one of them commenting:

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Christina Ricci's statement on supporting victims. (Photo via @yashar/X)

X users react to Christina Ricci's Instagram statement on supporting victims of abuse

After Christina Ricci's Instagram stories regarding Danny Masterson's sentence and subtle dig at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis went viral, X users lauded her. Several users hailed her for taking a stand for the victims and called her a "queen."

Others expressed their admiration for the way Ricci expressed her stance without being disrespectful to Kutcher and Kunis.

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Ricci's statement on supporting victims. (Photo via @yashar/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Ricci's statement on supporting victims.

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Ricci's statement on supporting victims.

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Ricci's statement on supporting victims. (Photo via @Cooperstreaming/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Ricci's statement on supporting victims. (Photo via @Cooperstreaming/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Ricci's statement on supporting victims. (Photo via @Cooperstreaming/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Ricci's statement on supporting victims. (Photo via @Cooperstreaming/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Ricci's statement on supporting victims. (Photo via @Cooperstreaming/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Ricci's statement on supporting victims. (Photo via @Cooperstreaming/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Ricci's statement on supporting victims. (Photo via @Cooperstreaming/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Ricci's statement on supporting victims. (Photo via @Cooperstreaming/X)

As of writing, Christina Ricci has not directly disclosed whom she meant to point out via her Instagram stories.