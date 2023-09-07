"A criminal and a narcissist": Dreya Mac allegations explored as concerning text messages surface online

Rapper Dreya Mac took to Instagram to address the abuse allegations which spread like wildfire across social media recently. An anonymous account accused the British musician of being physically and mentally abusive. They also shared explosive text messages which left netizens shocked. The identity of the alleged victim remains anonymous.

Trigger Warning: This article contains details pertaining to physical and mental abuse. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Instagram account @kyo.nne and Mac’s alleged friend recently took to the social networking site and alleged that Dreya Mac’s ex-girlfriend was abused for two years. They revealed in a post’s caption that the victim was “repeatedly” punched, kicked, strangled and her phone was also smashed. It was also alleged that the 23-year-old singer “beat her until she could no longer stand.”

It was also shared that Mac sent her ex-girlfriend several threatening messages and even asked her to kill herself. The Instagram account that exposed the musician added:

"We will not stand for this behaviour this is a criminal and a narcissist we are dealing with"

Leaked text messages of Dreya Mac explored

The internet user also shared a series of text messages Mac sent to her ex-girlfriend. Some concerning texts included- “please die,” “kill yourself,” “you don’t deserve to be alive,” “you’re a wh*re” and “no one else will want/ love you” among others.

A TikTok video allegedly showing a conversation between Dreya Mac and the victim has also gone viral across social media. In the same, Mac can be heard shouting at the victim-

“why is your only priority not replying?”

Mac then continues to send her ex-girlfriend several audio messages of herself crying.

It was also revealed that when Mac’s ex-girlfriend blocked her after she realized that “she could no longer take the abuse,” the former sent her emails and pleaded with their common friends to convince the victim to speak to her.

The Instagram account also shared a voice recording of the Skippin singer admitting to her actions. She can be heard saying- “Yeah I feel like there is no actual explanation for that.”

@kyo.nne also revealed on their Instagram stories that the ex-girlfriend was not Mac’s only victim. They shared a screenshot of another victim alleging that they were belittled by the Time singer. The Instagram story read:

“Dreya mac always used to belittle me and make me apologise about things I never did. Always brung up how I tell my family my business and my issues with her, “you’ll go crying back to us family, you’re a child that’s why you’ll never find anyone”

Another alleged victim came forward (Image via kyo.nne/Instagram)

Many were glad to see Mac being held accountable from her own peers. One Twitter user said:

Netizen responds to the allegations that have surfaced online (Image via Twitter)

Dreya Mac responds to abuse allegations

Not long after the allegations surfaced online, the singer took to her Instagram account and admitted to her wrong doings. She said:

“I acted solely through the hate in my heart towards myself. I inflicted that hate onto someone who was just trying to love and support me and for that, I will forever be saddened and disappointed with my behaviour and will carry this regret and shame eternally.”

The Better Off singer added that she was projecting her “deep rooted issues” outwardly. Mac also said:

“The responsibility was in my hands and my behaviour was unacceptable. The truth is, I’ve needed help for a long time and I was not brave enough to accept that until a few months ago. I have now addressed it and begun Anger Management (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy) while continuing therapy.”

Mac ended her statement by apologizing to the victim and stated that “no one deserves to be treated this way and it is entirely unacceptable.”

The Instagram account that brought forward the allegations had not publicly addressed Dreya Mac’s apology at the time of writing this article.