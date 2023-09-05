What did Luke Rockwell aka Teacher Luke from TikTok do? Charges explored in wake of his arrest in Thailand

American TikTok influencer Luke Rockwell was recently arrested in Thailand for reportedly engaging in child abuse. As per the New York Post, Rockwell allegedly had s*x with a minor girl and then recorded it.

The TikToker was taken into local police custody in Watthana District, Thailand after the 16-year-old victim’s mother accused him of s*xual abuse and filed an official complaint with the cops. According to the Bangkok Post, Luke Rockwell, who is a teacher by profession, is in the Thai capital to teach local underprivileged children English.

Luke Rockwell's alleged child abuse incident was reported by an X user. (Image via X/Johncast)

If proven guilty, Luke Rockwell faces imprisonment in Thailand and a heavy fine. Officials revealed that the case is currently under investigation and that charges against Rockwell will be filed soon.

Luke Rockwell allegedly gave the minor STDs

The 29-year-old TikTok influencer Luke Rockwell, better known as Teacher Luke for his TikTok channel @teacherlukeacademy, has been in Thailand for the past few months to teach underprivileged kids English at private Christian schools in Bangkok. However, he was recently taken into local police custody when he was accused of having s*x with a minor and filming it.

Not only that, the Florida man reportedly gave the 16-year-old girl a couple of s*xually transmitted diseases (STDs), including chlamydia and gonorrhea, as revealed by the New York Post. In fact, it was when the victim complained of severe abdominal pains that her mother and physician discovered that she was s*xually abused.

Expand Tweet

Later, the victim’s mother also found out that her daughter and Luke Rockwell had been texting each other for several months before the relationship allegedly turned physical. As per the complaint filed, the alleged s*xual encounters were pretty frequent and have been going on for the last five months.

Apart from filing a report with the police, the mother also contacted the Department of Welfare for Children and Women before the booking of Luke Rockwell by the Khlong Tan Police Department.

As per the statement given by the mother to the Daily Mail, her daughter confided in her after falling sick and said how Teacher Luke used protection the first time they had s*x, but after that, he stopped using it. The victim also told her mother that she "trusted" Luke Rockwell.

“Teacher Luke told her to keep everything a secret until she turned 18. He told my daughter that he loved her and would let her come live with him when she’s no longer a minor,” she added.

Expand Tweet

So far, Thailand police have not commented on the allegations that the minor contracted STDs from Rockwell. Instead, the officials told the New York Post that the investigation into him was currently ongoing.

As per Thailand’s law, the age of consent is 15, but anyone below the age of 18 is still considered a minor. Currently, Luke Rockwell is facing the charge of "taking a minor over 15 years but not over 18 years of age away from a parent, guardian, or caregiver without justifiable cause for obscenity" (part of Section 319 of the Criminal Code in Thailand) and is facing up to 10 years in prison and fines up to 560 US dollars.

A netizen reports the arrest news of Teacher Luke. (Image via US Crimes)

As per Coconuts Bangkok, Teacher Luke and the victim first met on social media, and the former allegedly coerced her into a physical relationship later. However, it is unclear whether she was one of his students. The news outlet also reported that the perpetrator admitted to having s*x with the victim and taping it.

Prior to this, Luke Rockwell went to Thailand for teaching purposes. Previously, the marketing graduate from the University of Central Florida taught at other prestigious educational institutes in the country, such as Wall Street English College, Bangkok Christian College, and Thai Christian School, among others.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Rockwell has been involved in a scandal. Earlier, in 2021, he posted a series of videos in which he claimed that the Philippines was among the most racist nations in the world, which created controversy online, with the hashtag #CancelTeacherLuke trending on TikTok.

Teacher Luke rose to fame with his TikTok videos, where he uploaded clippings of himself teaching English with description text and counting down the top 10s. Until his arrest, he had over 1.3 million followers on the platform. However, at present, his account has been turned private.