Why was Gabriel Guevara arrested? Accusations against 'My Fault' star leave fans distraught

Spanish-French actor Gabriel Guevara Mourreau was arrested on Saturday, September 2, on an alleged s*xual assault charge. The Italian State Police arrested the 22-year-old actor on an outstanding international warrant for an alleged assault that reportedly took place in France.

Gabriel was picked up by the authorities from Lido, where he was attending the Venice Film Festival. The exact details of the charge are not yet disclosed. The actor was set to attend a press conference and an award ceremony at the festival on Sunday morning. He was to receive the award for Best Young Actor by Filming Italy on the sidelines of the film festival.

"My Fault" actor Gabriel Guevara was arrested from the Venice Film Festival on an alleged s*xual assault charge. (Image via X/@PopCrave)

After learning about the arrest, Filming Italy reportedly canceled the award and said it was a precautionary measure until the case's outcome is known. The Venice Fest issued a statement after Gabriel’s arrest, which translates to:

“Following the news articles which have been emerging on various websites, regarding the Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara being arrested in Venice, the Biennale hereby clarifies that his presence in Venice was not linked to any events or productions related to the 80th Venice International Film Festival.”

Fans are in shock as Gabriel Guevara gets arrested on SA charge

Gabriel Guevara shot to fame earlier in 2023 after he played Nick, the male lead in Prime Video’s romance drama film My Fault. However, the news of his arrest on alleged SA charges has left fans in shock and disappointment.

While many already believed that the actor was guilty of the said charge, some urged others not to come to a conclusion until his guilt is proven in court. One fan hinted at the arrest and the SA charge being a set-up just before Gabriel was set to accept an award.

Internet reacts to My Fault star's arrest on alleged SA charge. (Image via X/@PopCrave)

The My Fault star’s arrest was first reported by the local outlet La Nuova Venezia, and Venice police later confirmed his detainment. He is currently under the protected custody of the Italian State Police. Gabriel’s case will be ruled by the court of appeals before the extradition process can begin.

The 22-year-old actor previously appeared as Cristian Miralles in the Spanish adaptation of the popular Norweigan teen drama series Skam. He is reportedly credited for his role in an upcoming film, Red Flags.