My Fault on Prime Video: Release date, trailer, plot, and more

Amazon Prime Video's new romantic drama film, My Fault, aka Culpa Mía, is all set to air on the streaming platform on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The movie centers around a young woman who moves with her mother to a highly affluent town and ends up falling in love with her stepbrother.

It stars Nicole Wallace in the lead role, along with various others who play significant supporting roles. The movie is written and directed by noted filmmaker Domingo González.

Prime Video's My Fault trailer showcases a couple's passionate but tragic relationship

The official trailer for My Fault was released by Prime Video on May 10, 2023, and it offers a peek into the many pivotal events set to unfold in the new movie. The trailer opens with protagonist Noah and her family moving into an affluent town, which she doesn't seem to like.

She's soon attracted to her charming stepbrother and it seems like they end up getting involved in a deeply passionate and steamy relationship. Overall, the trailer maintains a sensuous and highly dramatic tone that fans of romantic dramas would certainly enjoy. The official synopsis of the film, as per Amazon Studios, reads:

''Noah has to leave her town, boyfriend and friends behind and move into the mansion of William Leister, her mother’s new rich husband. Seventeen years old, proud and independent, Noah resists living in a mansion surrounded by luxury. There, she meets Nick, her new stepbrother, and the clash of their strong personalities becomes evident from the very beginning. Noah soon discovers that behind the image of a model son, Nick hides a life of fighting, gambling and illegal car racing–exactly what she has always run away from.''

The description further reads:

''Despite the abyss between them, both begin to feel an irresistible attraction that will soon turn into pure fire and unbridled passion. Neither the ongoing rivalry, nor the opposition of those around them can prevent them from falling secretly and madly in love. But Nick's turbulent present and Noah's stormy past will put to a test both their lives and their forbidden love.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to an emotional and passionate love story that explores a number of complicated themes like forbidden romance, adolescence, and many more.

A quick look at My Fault cast

My Fault stars Nicole Wallace in the lead role as Noah, who is a lively and charming young woman whose life has taken a drastic turn after moving with her mother and stepfather to an affluent town.

She is attracted to her stepbrother and the two soon begin a passionate relationship. Their relationship forms the crux of the story and it'll be interesting to see how Wallace's character will be explored. She looks brilliant in the trailer and promises to deliver a memorable performance in the film.

Apart from My Fault, she's known for her performances in numerous other films and TV shows like Parot, SKAM Spain, Pitch Perfect 2, and more.

The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Gabriel Guevara, Iván Sánchez, Marta Hazas, and many others.

Don't miss My Fault on Prime Video on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

