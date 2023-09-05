Is Percy Hynes White written out of Wednesday? Allegations explored as actor reportedly gets dropped from Netflix's hit show

Percy Hynes White has been reportedly written out of Wednesday. The alleged writing-off comes after a series of tweets that alleged s*xual misconduct against the actor in January 2023. A source close to the Canadian actor's family allegedly shared the reports of his removal from the Netflix show to Daily Mail.

Allegations against Percy Hynes White surfaced in January when X (formerly Twitter) user @milkievich claimed in a since-deleted series of tweets that the actor was a manipulative assaulter who even engaged in p*dophilia. However, Percy Hynes White and the alleged victim, who happened to be his friend, posted on social media that the allegations were baseless.

According to a statement from a source close to Percy Hynes White's family to Daily Mail, the 22-year-old Canadian actor was reportedly written off the hit TV show Wednesday. The source told the outlet:

"He (Percy) never took part in any of the false claims again (sic) him, which were on Twitter and never followed up or substantiated."

"Percy is respectful, gracious, talented actor, a true professional. He’s unfailingly polite to all, including the crew and his fans, most of whom are loyal to him as it should be"

The source added:

"For Netflix to drop him from the show is a disgrace. It was just false rumors. It’s just not right."

Netflix provided no official confirmation regarding the dropping of the actor at the time of writing this article.

Allegations against Percy Hynes White explored

The backlash against Percy Hynes White began in January 2023 when X user @milkievich, who goes by Aries, posted a series of tweets accusing the actor of s*xual assault, manipulating women for s*xual favors, and grooming an underage friend of hers when he lived in Toronto.

The user claimed that the accusations were made after the alleged victims were sick of seeing Hynes White enjoy immense success. The X user also called Percy a predator and accused him of manipulating and coercing her and her friend to participate in inappropriate s*xual activities with him.

Another X user, @itsyagurlkayy, provided screenshots to support @milkievich's claims about the actor grooming their friend, Jane, who was allegedly underage.

Expand Tweet

These allegations set off massive hysteria on social media, which led to #cancelpercy trending on X, with users attempting to bury the actor completely.

A few other allegations against the actor spawned across social media, including instances of his supposedly insensitive humor and times when he was allegedly mean to his fans. Pictures of the actor wearing a T-shirt that joked about Osama bin Laden and a clip of the actor saying a slur as a part of a performance was also frowned upon by netizens.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, X user @FreddysRevenges allegedly debunked @milkievich's claims by using trails from the latter's social media profiles to discover that Percy was also allegedly underage when the grooming allegations were made. @FreddysRevenges also found out that the age gap provided by the accuser was also wrong.

@FreddysRevenges posted his findings in an X thread.

The X thread allegedly exposed the accuser (Image via X/@FreddysRevenges)

On July 7, 2023, Percy Hynes White responded to the allegations against him through an Instagram story statement, which is available in the highlights section of the actor's Instagram profile. He claimed that the rumors were false and that his friend, Jane, was wrongly portrayed as a victim.

He also revealed that the allegations resulted in a tough time for his family, including death threats and being doxxed. He said in the statement:

Percy Hynes White's statement (Image via Instagram)

The alleged victim, Jane Hamilton, also came forth in support of the actor. She confirmed that the accusations were false and that Percy had only ever made her feel safe.

Jane also provided a background check on the prime accuser, @milkievich, named Aries, whom she had been friends with for a while but ended the friendship due to Aries being "unsafe and unhealthy." She also claimed that the person had never interacted with Percy and even threatened her life when Jane confronted her with clarifications. Jane stated:

Jane's statement (Image via X/@Relation4y)

Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, was Netflix's 2022 smash hit. The Addams Family spinoff sees Percy Hynes White play Xavier Thorpe, Wednesday's fellow student at Nevermore, who can turn art into life.