"The rumors are false": Percy Hynes White responds to SA allegations and doxxing, garners support from fans

Percy Hynes White responded to the se*ual assault allegations against him through a statement via an Instagram story. White claimed that the allegations were fabricated. The actor was accused of assault and abuse by multiple women in a since-deleted Twitter thread posted by @milkievich on January 2023.

The Wednesday actor posted the story on Wednesday, June 7 on his Instagram handle, @percy. The story is still available in his feed within a highlight reel named "Message". In the story, the actor stated that he and his family were doxxed and that his friends were even getting death threats because of the false accusations.

Percy Hynes White released a statement on his Instagram stories on Wednesday (image via Instagram/@percy) Jane confirmed via a Twitter statement that the allegations were false (Image via Instagram/@oddestimage)

Allegations of S*xual Assault against Percy Hynes White surfaced online on January 2023. Twitter user @milkievich accused the actor of assault and manipulating women for s*xual favors and grooming her underage friend years ago when Percy lived in Toronto.

The actor, in his statement, wrote that the allegations were fabricated and his friend, Jane, whom he allegedly groomed had also been wrongly portrayed as the victim. According to the statement, he had never even met the person who was responsible for the alleged allegations.

On the same day, the aforementioned Jane released a statement on Twitter. She confirmed that the allegations made against the actor were false. Jane claimed that the person responsible for the allegations, whose real name was Aires, was a former friend. Jane wrote that Aires was unsafe and unhealthy and had never interacted with Percy Hynes White.

Jane, now 19 confirmed via a Twitter statement that the allegations were false (Image via Instagram/@oddestimage)

She clarified that Percy Hynes White was not a groomer or a pedophile and that their age difference was two years, not four. She also stated that Percy had never made her feel uncomfortable.

Fans show massive support for Percy Hynes White and Jane

Fans had Percy Hynes White's back. Under Jane's clarification tweet, users showed immense support for both of them by stating that they were sorry that they had to go through this. People congratulated them for speaking the truth and wished for justice against the people who spread the false allegations.

Madison 🦇 @deviouscoffin @Relation4y There's really no words for this situation , but I'm so sorry you ever had to have this happen. We appreciate you speaking and I wish your safety above all else @Relation4y There's really no words for this situation , but I'm so sorry you ever had to have this happen. We appreciate you speaking and I wish your safety above all else

Em☆ @GETAWAYCARLUVR @Relation4y You and Percy are so loved and appreciated. from all of his supporters, we wish everyone clarity from this situation. much love. @Relation4y You and Percy are so loved and appreciated. from all of his supporters, we wish everyone clarity from this situation. much love.❤️

Gabz @Gabbie987 @Relation4y I am so proud of you! You truly are a strong person for doing this! As is he! @Relation4y I am so proud of you! You truly are a strong person for doing this! As is he!

Kaylee @xpunkspirationx @Relation4y Again, thank you for sharing YOUR truth! Sending you so many hugs @Relation4y Again, thank you for sharing YOUR truth! Sending you so many hugs 💜 https://t.co/UZaDrzhjyh

Sam Venhaus @SamVenhaus18 @Relation4y Lying about SA is sick. Thank you for speaking up about this! @Relation4y Lying about SA is sick. Thank you for speaking up about this!

Irene @Tinker_bell74 @Relation4y I have no words. For her to cause such mental and physical abuse to so many people. She and her followers are the worst type of poeple. @Relation4y I have no words. For her to cause such mental and physical abuse to so many people. She and her followers are the worst type of poeple.

Stalker Girl @Fancy_Stalker @Relation4y Thank you for your statement! All these months we all hoped that people will just stop believing in groundless accusation facing the arguments they were shown by Percy's supporters, but stupidity is persistent. I hope they will open their eyes now after Percy and you spoke. @Relation4y Thank you for your statement! All these months we all hoped that people will just stop believing in groundless accusation facing the arguments they were shown by Percy's supporters, but stupidity is persistent. I hope they will open their eyes now after Percy and you spoke.

A lot of people made use of the #cancelpercy hashtag to put forth a barrage of allegations against Percy Hynes White

Back in January 2023, @milkievich (Aires) posted a series of now-deleted tweets that allegedly called out Percy Hynes White for assaulting her and a few of her friends when he lived in Toronto. The accusations were made after the alleged victims were sick of seeing the actor enjoy massive success with the Wednesday series.

The user called Percy a predator and said that the actor coerced and manipulated her and her friend to engage in inappropriate physical activity with him. She also accused him of pedophilia. She tweeted that he groomed her underage friend, Jane who was allegedly 13-17 years of age, which was supported by screenshots from another Twitter user named Kayla, who went by @itsyagurlkayy.

A Twitter user by the username of @FreddysRevenges allegedly disproved @milkievich's statements in a Twitter thread, in which Freddy claimed that multiple statements made by @milkievich regarding their age gap were wrong.

@FreddysRevenges Twitter thread that contained conflicting screenshots from @milkievich and @itsyagurlkayy. (Image via Twitter/@FreddysRevenges)

While #cancelpercy was trending on Twitter, an onslaught of other allegations were made against Percy Hynes White by many other users. Twitter user @newdiaryentry shared videos of a TikTok user who claimed to have gone to high school with Percy. She accused him of taking advantage of girls.

🕊️ @newdiaryentry another person has come out on tiktok saying they went to high school with percy and that he had used girls to his advantage. the person would have to console the girls he hurt multiple times. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… another person has come out on tiktok saying they went to high school with percy and that he had used girls to his advantage. the person would have to console the girls he hurt multiple times. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/LJZjiVUi11

@newdiaryentry also shared screenshots from users claiming that Percy was mean to his fans. Old photos resurfaced and this led to people criticizing his allegedly insensitive humor.

🕊️ @newdiaryentry damn he really did not like his fans (also said he’s mean because his friends are) damn he really did not like his fans (also said he’s mean because his friends are) https://t.co/aUPit5aECX

🕊️ @newdiaryentry cw// 9/11, osama bin laden, joking about terrorism



????? i don’t even know what to caption this ??? MIND YOU PERCY IS CANADIAN cw// 9/11, osama bin laden, joking about terrorism????? i don’t even know what to caption this ??? MIND YOU PERCY IS CANADIAN https://t.co/fhCoDSHsNe

Jane also posted Percy's statement on her Instagram stories, along with a heart emoji, showing her support for the actor.

Poll : 0 votes