Jenna Ortega teases “bolder, more dark” second season for Wednesday

Few shows have done better than Wednesday in its first season. Starring the brilliant Jenna Ortega in the titular role, The Addams' Family spinoff hit the mark right in every episode as it cruised to become one of the top Netflix shows of the year. Now it has been confirmed that the show will return for a new season, and Jenna Ortega has some good (or bad) news for the fans.

According to Ortega, who recently sat down with Variety with Elle Fanning, the star of Hulu’s The Great, the second season of Wednesday will ditch the romantic angles and will embrace darker themes. Ortega said:

"It’s still coming together, but we’ve decided we want to lean into the horror more. We’re ditching any romantic love interest, which is really great. We’re going to get bolder, more dark. I’ve never had to do a serious period piece before. Was there anything you have to do to make sure things are accurate?"

Jenna Ortega went on to discuss her character further with Elle Fanning in the interview with Variety, giving some intimate slips into the famous character and the show.

"Wednesday forced me out of my shell"- Jenna Ortega on her starring role

Apart from her tiny tease about the second season of The Addams Family spinoff, Ortega had a lot to share about her famous character.

Speaking about the character and how it changed her, Ortega said:

"Wednesday forced me out of my shell. Being a young woman in the industry, sometimes people don’t take you as seriously. I’ve had insane conversations with people where I stay in my place because I’m just an actor. You become a puppet. But the most beautiful experiences that I’ve had on a job have always been the ones where everyone’s voice is heard. Everyone pitches in."

She also added how it was important for her to get the character absolutely right. She said:

"With a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved, I didn’t want to get her wrong. So I tried to have as many conversations as possible with the writers. We’d decide what works and what doesn’t. In preparation for a second season, we wanted to make sure that we could start the conversations earlier. I’m just so curious...I want to see the outfits, new characters, scripts. It’s your first time producing a television series as well."

According to reports, the preparation for Wednesday season 2 began in early 2023. The shoot will begin production in late 2023 or early 2024, with a debut date in 2024 being the most likely scenario.

Most of the original cast members are supposed to return for the second season, including the entire family.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the first season of the show premiered on November 23, 2022. The show opened with great audience reception and critical reviews, making it one of the top shows of the year. It became the second-most-watched English-language Netflix series within three weeks of its release.

Wednesday stars Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Christina Ricci, and Moosa Mostafa.

All the episodes of Wednesday are available on Netflix.

