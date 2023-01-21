What did Percy from Wednesday do? Toilet picture and Twitter proof intensifies allegations against actor 

Wednesday star Percy Hynes White has been accused of abuse and assault by multiple women following a Twitter thread posted by user @/milkievich that detailed the allegations against the actor.

In the thread, the woman claimed that White allegedly assaulted her and several of her friends while he lived in Toronto between the age of 17 and 20. Shortly after, many other women commented on the thread, sharing their own disturbing experiences with the actor.

aries 🇪🇸🇬🇧PINNED #cancelpercy @milkievich knowing that me and my friend's shocked, sick to our stomach reactions to seeing Percy Hynes White in our new favorite show is finally and my experience at his party in high school being justified cus yall are LISTENINGGGG . thank you knowing that me and my friend's shocked, sick to our stomach reactions to seeing Percy Hynes White in our new favorite show is finally and my experience at his party in high school being justified cus yall are LISTENINGGGG . thank you

The victims allegedly came forward with the allegations after being shocked to see White appearing on the record-breaking Netflix series Wednesday. On the show, Percy Hynes White played the role of Wednesday’s (Jenna Ortega) fellow Nevermore student Xavier Thorpe.

His character had the ability to turn art into reality and was shown to be competing with Tyler (Hunter Doohan) to earn Wednesday’s admiration. White recently garnered popularity in Hollywood and previously appeared on The Gifted.

A look into the allegations against Percy Hynes White

Percy Hynes White has been accused of abuse and assault by several female Twitter users (Image via Getty Images)

On January 19, Twitter user @/milkievich shared that she and her friends were “shocked” and “sick” after seeing Percy Hynes White on their new favorite show, Wednesday, and said that she would share her experience with the actor at a party when he was in high school.

The user claimed that White and his friends were known as “predators” in Toronto as they allegedly manipulated and abused girls from the age of 15. She alleged that things took a turn for the worse after White grew up.

He allegedly started throwing parties in his basement and invited girls to have inappropriate physical relationships with them after getting them drunk and high. At the time, the woman claimed that White was between 17 and 20 years old and most of his alleged victims were 13-16 years of age.

aries 🇪🇸🇬🇧PINNED #cancelpercy @milkievich also yall, i knooo theres so many more stories by so many more girls (i cant remember it all cus it was a couple years ago for me now) BUTTT if anyone else comes out w stories about him, LISTENNNN TO THEM, he's serial also yall, i knooo theres so many more stories by so many more girls (i cant remember it all cus it was a couple years ago for me now) BUTTT if anyone else comes out w stories about him, LISTENNNN TO THEM, he's serial

She alleged that the actor assaulted her at one of such parties and “manipulated” her 16-year-old friend to get physical with him while asking her to "leave" the former who had been overdosed. The user alleged that White “cornered, pressured and assaulted” multiple of her friends.

The user also claimed that White verbally abused and bullied the women who turned him down and called him a “serial” abuser. The Twitter thread eventually went viral as several other women replied with their own allegations against the actor.

Twitter user @/RoWednesdayA shared screenshots of White’s alleged original Twitter account that was active under the name @/impercenator and made disturbing jokes as well as inappropriate remarks online.

Romanian Wednesday Addams @RoWednesdayA Some of you still had doubts he isn’t behind this account, I hope this clears everything up once and for all! Some of you still had doubts he isn’t behind this account, I hope this clears everything up once and for all! https://t.co/75IMqcVLsn

Another alleged victim @/itsyagurlkayy replied to the thread saying she once DMed White demanding an apology and his IG inbox showed “typing” for five minutes but he never responded to the victim.

The user also said that the actor called them “fat and ugly,” told them to take their own lives and allegedly said that he “hated his fans.” Another TikTok user @/undead424 also claimed that Percy White Hynes threw parties in his basement and “get close to people” and make them “highly uncomfortable.”

The latter said that their sister went to a high school party with White and allegedly said that he was one of the “grossest human” she has ever met. Twitter user @/milkievich also shared a video of White using a racial slur.

Twitter user @/newdiaryentry also shared that White was “rude” towards his fans and asked them to stop making edits of him in 2018. The user also shared a TikTok video where a girl confirmed that she went to high school with White and claimed that the latter “used girls to his advantage.”

Another user named “Daisey” also gave accounts of White allegedly engaging in “coercion, emotional abuse, overdose and harassment.” The user stated that Percy Hynes White were “notoriously known” for their inappropriate behavior in East Toronto and were allegedly “put on a list of boys to be wary of” in 2020.

ً. @newdiaryentry another person has come out on tiktok saying they went to high school with percy and that he had used girls to his advantage. the person would have to console the girls he hurt multiple times. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… another person has come out on tiktok saying they went to high school with percy and that he had used girls to his advantage. the person would have to console the girls he hurt multiple times. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/LJZjiVUi11

Another tweet showed a tumblr photo of White joking about terrorism by wearing an Osama Bin Laden T-shirt.

Several other photos surfacing online also showed that the actor allegedly sent private photos of himself from the toilet to underage girls.

ً. @newdiaryentry cw// 9/11, osama bin laden, joking about terrorism



????? i don’t even know what to caption this ??? MIND YOU PERCY IS CANADIAN cw// 9/11, osama bin laden, joking about terrorism????? i don’t even know what to caption this ??? MIND YOU PERCY IS CANADIAN https://t.co/fhCoDSHsNe

While Percy Hynes White did not directly address the situation, he reportedly restricted his Instagram comments in the wake of the allegations. Reports suggest that no legal action has been filed against the actor so far.

It is also not known if White will continue to be a part of Wednesday as the show has been renewed by Netflix for a second season.

Poll : 0 votes