Jack Ryan surpasses Wednesday in Nielsen Streaming Top 10 chart

Jack Ryan has managed to topple Netflix's Wednesday viewing minutes in Nielsen’s rankings. Wednesday was streamed for 1.8 billion minutes and Jack Ryan is just shy of 1.9 billion minutes.

Jack Ryan stars John Krasinski as Dr. Jack Ryan, Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Abbie Cornish as Dr. Cathy Mueller, Ali Suliman as Mousa bin Suleiman, Dina Shihabi as Hanin Ali, John Hoogenakker as Matice, Noomi Rapace as Harriet "Harry" Baumann, Jordi Mollà as Nicolás Reyes, Francisco Denis as Miguel Ubarri, Cristina Umaña as Gloria Bonalde, and several others.

The first season aired on August 31, 2018, and the second on October 31, 2019. Season 3 came out recently on December 21, 2022, and the fourth and final season is scheduled for release in 2023.

Jack Ryan and Wednesday still behind Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Wednesday held the original series' top spot for four straight weeks but recently got beaten by Prime Video's Jack Ryan. Two-thirds of it's audience is 50+, and 56 percent is male. However, when it comes to overall viewership, both shows fall short of the recently released Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Ever since its Netflix debut on December 23, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has managed to rake it 2.23 billion minutes of watch time. It is the third-largest movie premiere in Nielsen’s streaming rankings behind Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max, which scored 2.73 billion and 2.25 billion, respectively.

Peacock’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters featured on the list with 762 million minutes of viewing, while Netflix's Emily in Paris made a comeback to the top 10 with 1.39 billion minutes of watch time. The Recruit saw a surge in viewership numbers, bringing in just under 1.7 billion minutes of viewership, marking a stunning 83% growth.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing only on TV and the audience in the United States. Here is the entire list of top streaming titles for December 19-25:

1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix), 2.23 billion minutes viewed

2. Jack Ryan (Prime Video), 1.9 billion

3. Wednesday (Netflix), 1.8 billion

4. The Recruit (Netflix), 1.7 billion

5. Emily in Paris (Netflix), 1.39 billion

6. Cocomelon (Netflix), 991 million

7. Home Alone (Disney+), 926 million

8. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (HBO Max), 864 million

9. Elf (HBO Max), 836 million

10. NCIS (Netflix), 804 million

Eric Deggans at NPR @Deggans Nielsen says the second season of Jack Ryan is the highest-rated

Amazon original series they have measured; an average minute audience of 4.6 million over whole series, 7.3 million watched the first episode over the first seven days. U.S. viewership on TVs. Nielsen says the second season of Jack Ryan is the highest-rated Amazon original series they have measured; an average minute audience of 4.6 million over whole series, 7.3 million watched the first episode over the first seven days. U.S. viewership on TVs. https://t.co/crqBpgGYCj

For original series, the rankings stand as follows:

1. Jack Ryan, 1.9 billion minutes

2. Wednesday, 1.8 billion

3. The Recruit, 1.7 billion

4. Emily in Paris, 1.39 billion

5. The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock), 762 million

6. Harry & Meghan (Netflix), 699 million

7. I Am a Killer (Netflix), 597 million

8. Sonic Prime (Netflix), 490 million

9. Alice in Borderland (Netflix), 488 million

10. The Santa Clauses (Disney+), 487 million

For the acquired series list, Cocomelon leads the rankings, with NCIS and Bluey close behind.

1. Cocomelon, 991 million minutes

2. NCIS, 804 million

3. Bluey (Disney+), 624 million

4. Friends (HBO Max), 593 million

5. Yellowstone (Peacock), 565 million

6. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 548 million

7. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 547 million

8. Criminal Minds (Hulu/Paramount+), 530 million

9. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 514 million

10. The White Lotus (HBO Max), 448 million

What is Jack Ryan about?

Created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, the show is an American political action thriller made for Prime Video. It is based on characters from the fictional "Ryanverse," created by Tom Clancy.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to its YouTube trailer:

"Jack Ryan, an up-and-coming CIA analyst, is thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. He soon uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale."

Carlton Cuse, Graham Roland, Daniel Sackheim, Morten Tyldum, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, Andrew Form, John Krasinski, Tom Clancy, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Marcy Ross, and Mace Neufeld serve as the show's executive producers and Ramin Djawadi is credited for its music.

Poll : 0 votes