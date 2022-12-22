Who was Mace Neufeld? Jack Ryan Season 3 airs tribute

The end of Jack Ryan season 3 will showcase a title card paying tribute to Mace Neufeld.

Mace Neufeld was an American film and TV producer who served as an executive producer on Jack Ryan. He passed away in his sleep at the age of 93 earlier this year on January 21.

His career spanned over 30 years and he is credited with producing classic thriller and horror films like The Omen, The Funhouse, No Way Out, and a dozen more.

Mace Neufeld has produced over 40 films and TV shows throughout his career

Born on July 13, 1928, in New York, Mace Neufeld was the son of Margaret Ruth and Philip M. Neufeld, a stockbroker. After graduating from Yale University, he married Helen Katz in 1954, with whom he had three children, Bradley, Glenn, and Nancy. He was later married to Diane.

Neufeld started off as a songwriter and worked as a talent agent in the 1950s. He managed stars like Don Knotts, Don Adams, Randy Newman, Neil Diamond, Jim Croce, and Jay Ward. In the 1970s, he entered the television series production industry and produced The Owl and the Pussycat and Quark. He also produced hits like The Captain and Tennille, The Kids from C.A.P.E.R. and bagged a primetime Emmy for the 1981 miniseries East of Eden.

The official poster for the 1976 hit The Omen (Image via IMDB)

He rose to prominence with his hit horror film The Omen in 1976, and also produced its sequel, titled Damien: Omen II. In the 1990s, he worked closely with American author Tom Clancy, producing The Hunt for Red October, starring Sean Connery and Alec Baldwin.

Mace Neufeld's production company with Robert Rehme assisted Clancy in making Patriot Games and Clear and President Danger. In 2002, he produced the spy thriller The Sum of All Fears, starring Ben Affleck and Morgan Freeman.

His other projects include Clint Eastwood's Sahara and Invictus, Prime Video's Jack Ryan, The Equalizer, and The Equalizer 2 starring Denzel Washington.

For his celebrated career, he was honored by the Palm Springs Film Festival and the Israel Film Festival. He was even honored by the National Board of Review and ShoWest and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was also a member of the Motion Picture Academy, the Board of Trustees of the American Film Institute, and served as a mentor at the USC Ray Stark Producing Program.

In 2003, Neufeld received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was also a passionate photographer and a contender for the Pulitzer Prize.

What is Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan about?

Starring John Krasinski, Jack Ryan is an American political action thriller television series based on characters from the fictional "Ryanverse" created by Tom Clancy. Season 1 of the show premiered on Prime Video on August 31, 2018, and the third and latest season just came out this week.

The show's synopsis, according to IMDb, reads:

"Up-and-coming CIA analyst, Jack Ryan, is thrust into a dangerous field assignment after he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit."

Mace Neufeld served as an executive producer for seasons 1 and 2. It was created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, with music composed by the legendary Ramin Djawadi.

