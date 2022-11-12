"Not one ounce of self respect or integrity": Alec Baldwin slammed as actor files lawsuit against Rust crew members for negligence in fatal shooting incident

Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit on Friday, November 11, 2022, against crew members of the film Rust. He accused them of negligence for putting live ammunition in the gun on set that caused the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the film's director, Joel Souza.
According to Luke Nikas, the 30 Rock star's lawyer, Alec Baldwin “seeks to clear his name” and hold the defendants “accountable for their misconduct.”
In the lawsuit, Nikas claimed that the tragedy on October 21, 2021, took place "because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun.”
The lawsuit named Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armorer, Dave Halls, the first assistant director, Sarah Zachry, in charge of props, and Seth Kenney, the primary gun and ammunition supplier.
Baldwin's cross-complaint was in response to a civil suit filed by Mamie Mitchell, the movie's script supervisor. Mitchell's lawyers accused Baldwin of "playing Russian roulette" when he pointed a revolver at the movie's cinematographer resulting in the fatal shot.
Alec Baldwin and the other producers of the movie reached a settlement for a wrongful death suit filed by Hutchins' family last month.
Alec Baldwin's decision has not been received favorably
In the lawsuit, Nikas noted that Gutierrez-Reed failed to check the bullets or the gun carefully and Halls failed to check the gun properly and deemed it gun-safe before handing it to Baldwin. It also mentioned that Zachry failed to disclose that the armorer had been acting recklessly offset and was a safety risk to those around her.
Late Friday night, Mamie Mitchell's lawyer, Gloria Allred, issued a statement in response, saying his "cross-complaint is a shameful attempt to shift the blame to others, just as he has done since he fired the fatal shot which killed Ms. Hutchins."
The Cooler actor has been lambasted for his move by netizens as well. One user tweeted that Baldwin has "never been a good man" and is on a "victim tour."
Others tweeted that the actor should be held accountable for his own actions.
Baldwin has been called out for having no "integrity" for trying to shift the blame and make excuses for his own negligence.
A Twitter user wrote:
"Not one ounce of self respect or integrity."
The lawsuit stated that while there can be no doubt that others have suffered from the incident far more than Alec Baldwin has, the actor "must live with the immense grief, and the resulting emotional, physical, and financial toll."
Netizens picked up on these statements and shared their disbelief.
Others questioned why Alec Baldwin is yet to be arrested, especially after FBI reports confirmed that Baldwin had pulled the trigger despite the actor's prior claims.
Some pointed out that with 40 years of film experience, the actor should have been more careful.
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge earlier this month declined to remove Baldwin as a defendant in Mitchell's case.
As of writing this article, prosecutors are still investigating the situation and are yet to decide whether to press charges or not. Last month, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office handed prosecutors the results of its final investigation, however, the information has not been made public so far.
According to reports, Alec Baldwin's lawsuit was filed days before Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwie was anticipated to reveal whether or not her office would file charges.