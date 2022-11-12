"Not one ounce of self respect or integrity": Alec Baldwin slammed as actor files lawsuit against Rust crew members for negligence in fatal shooting incident

Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit on Friday, November 11, 2022, against crew members of the film Rust. He accused them of negligence for putting live ammunition in the gun on set that caused the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the film's director, Joel Souza.

According to Luke Nikas, the 30 Rock star's lawyer, Alec Baldwin “seeks to clear his name” and hold the defendants “accountable for their misconduct.”

In the lawsuit, Nikas claimed that the tragedy on October 21, 2021, took place "because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun.”

The lawsuit named Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armorer, Dave Halls, the first assistant director, Sarah Zachry, in charge of props, and Seth Kenney, the primary gun and ammunition supplier.

Baldwin's cross-complaint was in response to a civil suit filed by Mamie Mitchell, the movie's script supervisor. Mitchell's lawyers accused Baldwin of "playing Russian roulette" when he pointed a revolver at the movie's cinematographer resulting in the fatal shot.

Alec Baldwin and the other producers of the movie reached a settlement for a wrongful death suit filed by Hutchins' family last month.

Alec Baldwin's decision has not been received favorably

In the lawsuit, Nikas noted that Gutierrez-Reed failed to check the bullets or the gun carefully and Halls failed to check the gun properly and deemed it gun-safe before handing it to Baldwin. It also mentioned that Zachry failed to disclose that the armorer had been acting recklessly offset and was a safety risk to those around her.

Late Friday night, Mamie Mitchell's lawyer, Gloria Allred, issued a statement in response, saying his "cross-complaint is a shameful attempt to shift the blame to others, just as he has done since he fired the fatal shot which killed Ms. Hutchins."

The Cooler actor has been lambasted for his move by netizens as well. One user tweeted that Baldwin has "never been a good man" and is on a "victim tour."

k!ll andrew tate @AJessaApologist Alec Baldwin is so guilty and he is now on this I am the victim tour. This man has never been a good man and he's trying to convince the world he is innocent.

Others tweeted that the actor should be held accountable for his own actions.

Carmen Ronzonni 🍂🦃🍃 @DrBasedJase



Alec Baldwin held gun



Alec Baldwin POINTED gun



Alec Baldwin SQUEEZED trigger of gun



Alec Baldwin murdered someone



Alec Baldwin needs to be held accountable for this ACCIDENT



Alec Baldwin accepted gun
Alec Baldwin held gun
Alec Baldwin POINTED gun
Alec Baldwin SQUEEZED trigger of gun
Alec Baldwin murdered someone
Alec Baldwin needs to be held accountable for this ACCIDENT
If he didn't do SNL Trump, he'd already be indicted & copping a plea

DKJ1776 @dkj1776 Alec Baldwin still can’t take responsibility for his actions, gotta blame the next person. Gun in your hands, you should know it’s current operational readiness. Firearms aren’t something you make assumptions around, in any situation. Be responsible, own your actions. Alec Baldwin still can’t take responsibility for his actions, gotta blame the next person. Gun in your hands, you should know it’s current operational readiness. Firearms aren’t something you make assumptions around, in any situation. Be responsible, own your actions.

BobFanucchi @BobFanucchi

Alec Baldwin sues the crew for negligence now, he will not accept his negligence after breaking all known safety protocols on set. Every excuse.

Baldwin has been called out for having no "integrity" for trying to shift the blame and make excuses for his own negligence.

A Twitter user wrote:

"Not one ounce of self respect or integrity."

The lawsuit stated that while there can be no doubt that others have suffered from the incident far more than Alec Baldwin has, the actor "must live with the immense grief, and the resulting emotional, physical, and financial toll."

Netizens picked up on these statements and shared their disbelief.

Bill Carty @cartstuff From the can't believe it file: Alec Baldwin is suing others because he suffered "immense grief" after he shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on set!

Mike @BadKarma5555

He and he alone was responsible. The fact he is suing other people for his dangerously negligent behavior is just nauseating.

Others questioned why Alec Baldwin is yet to be arrested, especially after FBI reports confirmed that Baldwin had pulled the trigger despite the actor's prior claims.

Tippy Maxwell @TippyMaxwell Humorous that Alec Baldwin is going lawsuits against fellow Rust workers yet he held the gun n FBI says he pulled the trigger yet he's still not arrested. Why? Another hollyweird crime coverups? Humorous that Alec Baldwin is going lawsuits against fellow Rust workers yet he held the gun n FBI says he pulled the trigger yet he's still not arrested. Why? Another hollyweird crime coverups?

🇺🇸Kelly🇺🇸 @kelmerica78 Daily reminder that Alec Baldwin killed someone and hasn’t been arrested yet Daily reminder that Alec Baldwin killed someone and hasn’t been arrested yet

Some pointed out that with 40 years of film experience, the actor should have been more careful.

Mykeru Media @Mykeru_Media



40 years in film, and you don't know how a single action works? Didn't you also refuse gun training on set?



Good luck.



"In the lawsuit, Baldwin alleges that he was not responsible for...safety, and he did not know there were live rounds in the gun."
40 years in film, and you don't know how a single action works? Didn't you also refuse gun training on set?
Good luck.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge earlier this month declined to remove Baldwin as a defendant in Mitchell's case.

As of writing this article, prosecutors are still investigating the situation and are yet to decide whether to press charges or not. Last month, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office handed prosecutors the results of its final investigation, however, the information has not been made public so far.

According to reports, Alec Baldwin's lawsuit was filed days before Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwie was anticipated to reveal whether or not her office would file charges.

