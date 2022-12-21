''Driving me crazy'': Jack Ryan fans complain about audio sync issues in season 3 on Prime Video

Jack Ryan season 3 is here!

Fans will finally get to see what their favorite Marine veteran is up to after a three-year wait. Led by John Krasinski, the political thriller show is based on novelist Tom Clancy’s books.

Spanning eight episodes, Season 3 hits Amazon Prime on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Strongman, the final episode of the sophomore season, aired on October 31, 2019. As a result of the large gap between the second and third seasons, Jack Ryan season 3 is one of the most anticipated releases of 2022.

However, fans' joy quickly faded due to major audio-video synchronizing difficulties that rendered the episodes unwatchable. Fans flocked to Twitter to voice their rage, causing Amazon Prime to issue a statement in which the streamer stated that they “are working quickly to resolve.”

Screenshot of Twitter users lashing out at Amazon Prime for Jack Ryan desync.

Pretty bad, Jack Ryan fans lash out at Amazon Prime

The thriller TV series has successfully created its own fan base over the years. So, after season 2 ended, viewers were eager for the next edition, and the time divide between the two seasons wasn’t making things any easier.

As a result, when season 3 arrived, viewers wasted no time in streaming the show. However, the audio-video desync enraged people, and Twitter was swamped with such comments.

Brandon Marcurella @bmarcurella Anyone else having audio sync issues trying to watch ?? Weird. #JackRyan Anyone else having audio sync issues trying to watch ?? Weird. #JackRyan

Brady Johnson @eagle12510 Jack Ryan Season 3 is out. However Amazon Prime hasn't fixed the audio sync. Pretty bad when you have to change the ouput to fix the issue yourself. Jack Ryan Season 3 is out. However Amazon Prime hasn't fixed the audio sync. Pretty bad when you have to change the ouput to fix the issue yourself. https://t.co/KzUGT0NBwF

Bill Donald @CoachBillDonald Anyone trying to watch @PrimeVideo and their season three of #JackRyan ? Seems that the editing on the sound is totally off on episodes two and three. Just wondering if anyone else was having issues with it. Hard to watch when the sound is that far off. Anyone trying to watch @PrimeVideo and their season three of #JackRyan? Seems that the editing on the sound is totally off on episodes two and three. Just wondering if anyone else was having issues with it. Hard to watch when the sound is that far off.

Kevin B @netnothing



Episode 2 unwatchable! @PrimeVideo Maybe instead of releasing Jack Ryan season 3 a day early, you could make sure the audio/video sync is correct.Episode 2 unwatchable! @PrimeVideo Maybe instead of releasing Jack Ryan season 3 a day early, you could make sure the audio/video sync is correct. Episode 2 unwatchable!

Jack Ryan fans are angry on Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Video later admitted to the error and stated that they “working quickly to resolve” the issue.

Prime Video @PrimeVideo We are aware of an audio issue on some devices for Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and are working quickly to resolve. We will continue to update. Thank you for your patience. We are aware of an audio issue on some devices for Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and are working quickly to resolve. We will continue to update. Thank you for your patience.

And, fortunately, it seems the desync problem has indeed been solved, as tweeted by a user.

And the issue has been solved!

What to expect in season 3?

According to the official synopsis, season 3 of the series will deal with:

“When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.”

Apart from John Krasinski, Jack Ryan Season 3 stars Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Nina Hoss, Alexei Mavelov, Betty Gabriel, James Cosmo, and Michael Peña, among others.

While Pierce plays James Greer, Ryan’s boss in T-FAD and former CIA station chief (Karachi), Kelly will be seen as Mike November, another CIA Chief of the Station (Venezuela).

Further, Gabriel appears as Elizabeth Wright, Chief of Station (Rome), and Hoss as the President of the Czech Republic Alena.

Helmed by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, season 3 has been bankrolled by Genre Arts, Push, Boot, Platinum Dunes, Skydance Television, Paramount Television Studios, Amazon Studios, and Sunday Night Productions.

Each episode of the show lasts some 40-64 minutes.

As for accolades, Jack Ryan has grabbed several nominations at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, mostly for its visual effects. Its lead Krasinski received a nod at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards under the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series category.

Jack Ryan @JackRyanPV John Krasinski and Michael Kelly stopped by The USO base in Norfolk, Virginia to have a #JackRyan dream day. It was epic! Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan arrives tomorrow on Prime Video! John Krasinski and Michael Kelly stopped by The USO base in Norfolk, Virginia to have a #JackRyan dream day. It was epic! Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan arrives tomorrow on Prime Video! https://t.co/F58yoomgmm

Unfortunately, he was defeated by Jason Bateman, who earned an award for his performance as Marty Byrde in Netflix's Ozark.

However, the show has received two awards: one for Outstanding Locations in Contemporary Television from the Location Managers Guild Awards, and another for Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode from the Visual Effects Society Awards.

Notably, season 3 is the penultimate edition of Jack Ryan. Its fourth season, which is now under production, will be its last. Season 4 filming began in February of this year in locales such as Dubrovnik, Croatia.

