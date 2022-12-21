Where was Jack Ryan season 3 shot? Filming locations explored

Jack Ryan season 3 is here! Fans will finally get to see what their favorite Marine veteran is up to after a three-year wait. Spanning eight episodes, Season 3 of the series hits Amazon Prime on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

According to the official synopsis, season 3 will deal with:

“When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.”

The third season began production in May last year across numerous locales in the Czech Republic, Austria, Greece, Hungary, Italy, and New York, with the team calling it a wrap in October 2021.

Locations where Jack Ryan season 3 was filmed

For season 3, the political action thriller set base in places like Prague (capital of the Czech Republic) and Budapest (Hungarian capital).

Prime Video @PrimeVideo A Jack Ryan premiere, the only way we know how! A huge thank you to @The_USO for organizing this dream day! And to the REAL heroes out there, we cannot thank you and your families enough for all that you do to keep us safe! A Jack Ryan premiere, the only way we know how! A huge thank you to @The_USO for organizing this dream day! And to the REAL heroes out there, we cannot thank you and your families enough for all that you do to keep us safe! https://t.co/f1AoIRMFzp

Other shooting locations included Margaret Island and Pest Island, the Italian cities of Rome and Vienna, Austria’s go-to tourist places (Stephansplatz square, Drapetsona’s suburbs), Santorini island, and Greater Athens’ town of Laurium.

1) Prague (capital of Czech Republic)

In May 2021, season 3 of the TV series, based on Tom Clancy’s books, started rolling in Prague. An important sequence was filmed in a luxurious restaurant located in the center of the capital.

Prime Video ZA @PrimeVideoZA Happy Jack Ryan season 3 premiere day, Mzansi! It's time to mission with your favourite agent again. Stream season 3 now to unlock more action, bigger assignments, and even more exotic locations. Happy Jack Ryan season 3 premiere day, Mzansi! It's time to mission with your favourite agent again. Stream season 3 now to unlock more action, bigger assignments, and even more exotic locations. https://t.co/7niExf01iK

Czechia-based Prague Castle, the Czech Republic President’s official office, also reportedly served as a shooting location for the team. Filming in Prague went on for five days, starting May 9, 2021.

2) Athens

Two episodes of season 3 were shot in Athens in August and September. It seems the series opens in Rome but eventually traverses to Athens.

Shooting for Jack Ryan season 3 underway in Athens. (Photo via Facebook/Karl Jennings)

Several sequences were shot in Greater Athens, Attica region’s metropolitan area. Other Greater Athens locations like Athens, Piraeus, towns of Laurium/Lavrio, and Drapetsona (a suburb) were also used by the team for filming action scenes.

3) Other Greek locations

Apart from the Greek capital Athens, several other places in the Southeast European country served as shooting locales for Jack Ryan season 3. For instance, the Greek island of Santorini, which is situated in the southern Aegean Sea.

Apart from this show, other productions such as Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, Summer Lovers, and Atlantis Rising, among others, were shot in Santorini.

Other primary shooting locales for Jack Ryan season 3 include Argolis, Sounion, and Kopais aka Kopaida.

4) Hungary

As per reports, the season 3 team filmed some scenes in the famous Astra Studios, located in Mogyoród, near the Hungarian capital Budapest. The film park has been one of the preferred locations for several high-budget productions, such as Netflix’s The Witcher and Amazon Prime Video's Hanna.

Jack Ryan season 3 was shot in Astra Studios. (Photo via Facebook/Astra Filmstúdió)

Productions like Dune, Midsommar, Blade Runner 2049, and Homeland, among others, were shot in Budapest, too.

Additional portions for the third edition of the thriller show were filmed in Hungary’s Margaret Island and Pest County as well.

5) Possibly Vienna and Rome

In July, the John Krasinski-led series traveled to the historic Stephansplatz square in Vienna, Austria's most populous city, to record some sequences. Whether they filmed any scene in the several museums that dot the city remains unknown.

Jack Ryan season 3 team stationed in Vienna. (Photo via Facebook/Vienna Film Commission)

Further, as mentioned before, the series begins in Rome. So before COVID-19 hijacked all productions, the Jack Ryan team was stationed in the Italian capital city for shooting.

Notably, John Wick: Chapter 2 was also partially filmed in Rome.

Reportedly, a priest burial scene from Jack Ryan was also shot in Eglise Saint-Merri, Rue Saint-Martin, Paris 4, Paris, France.

Season 3 of Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

