Jack Ryan season 3 cast list and characters explored

The new season of Jack Ryan premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The plot for season 3 follows Ryan, who's now on the run from the CIA, while also focusing on a potentially deadly Russian plot that could lead to another devastating World War.

Here's a brief description of the upcoming installment, as per Prime Video:

''In Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Jack races against time and across Europe to stop a rogue faction within the Russian government from restoring the Soviet Empire and starting World War III.''

The series features several prominent actors returning to essay their fan-favorite characters, including John Krasinski and Wendell Pierce, among many others. The show is helmed by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland.

Jack Ryan season 3 cast list: John Krasinski and others return to the new season

1) John Krasinski as Jack Ryan

John Krasinski portrays the lead role of Jack Ryan in the series. In the trailer for season 3, he looks phenomenal as he tries to evade authorities while attempting to stop a devastating Russian plot that could potentially wipe out the entire human race.

Apart from Jack Ryan, John Krasinski has appeared in several movies and shows, including The Office, A Quiet Place, It's Complicated, and many more.

2) Wendell Pierce as James Greer

Actor Wendell Pierce dons the role of James Greer in the political series. Greer used to work as the CIA Station Chief in Karachi, Pakistan. Over the years, he's had issues with higher authorities in the CIA. It'll be interesting to see his character's journey in the new installment.

Wendell Pierce is perhaps best known among TV audiences as Bunk from HBO's iconic crime drama series, The Wire. His other acting credits include Clemency, Unsolved, and many more.

3) Michael Kelly as Mike November

Michael Kelly essays the character of Mike November in Jack Ryan. November is another CIA Chief of Station who works in Venezuela. He's known to be a brilliant and competent officer who's previously worked with Ryan.

As an actor, Michael Kelly is widely known for portraying the character of Doug Stamper in Netflix's iconic political series, House of Cards. He's also appeared in The Good Wife, The Sopranos, All Square, and many more.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, Jack Ryan season 3 stars several other playing significant supporting roles:

Nina Hoss as Alena

Alexei Mavelov as Alexei

Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright

James Cosmo as Luca

Michael Peña as Domingo Chavez

The trailer for the show offers a glimpse of Jack Ryan's chaotic life as ''a fugitive from justice.'' The CIA authorities plan to track him down while Ryan discovers a terrifying Russian plan that could lead to a war.

Krasinski looks brilliant in the trailer, portraying the courage and charisma that defines his character. The trailer is replete with stunning action and chase sequences and promises to deliver a thoroughly entertaining experience, similar to the first two seasons.

Jack Ryan is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

