''My prayers have been answered'': Twitter goes berserk as John Krasinski returns as CIA hero in Jack Ryan season 3 trailer

A new trailer for the third season of Prime Video's popular action thriller series, Jack Ryan, is out, and fans cannot stop talking about it. In the trailer, Krasinski's character attempts to prevent a deadly plot concocted by several Russian hardliners.

Fans on Twitter are excited to see Krasinski back in action, with many expressing unbridled enthusiasm for the upcoming project. One user mentioned that their ''prayers have been answered.''

The first season of Jack Ryan received positive reviews from viewers and critics, but reviews for the second season were more mixed.

Netizens are stunned by John Krasinski's performance in the Jack Ryan season 3 trailer

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss their thoughts on the trailer for Prime Video's Jack Ryan season 3. Many expressed hope that the upcoming season would be better than the previous one while also praising Krasinski's performance in the trailer.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Junaid @procrastinattrr @johnkrasinski @JackRyanPV So happy to see this. This series deserve to go on. @johnkrasinski @JackRyanPV So happy to see this. This series deserve to go on. 👌

In the trailer for the third season, Jack seems to be on the run from the CIA. A brief scene shows that he'd discovered a secret plan concocted by some Russian hardliners planning to use nuclear weapons and initiate World War III as they look to preserve the USSR.

Based on the trailer, viewers can expect another thrilling and entertaining season with a fascinating plot. John Krasinski looks phenomenal in the trailer, portraying his character's righteousness, empathy, and compassion. Fans can expect a powerful performance from the actor.

A quick look at Jack Ryan plot and cast

Jack Ryan revolves around its titular character, who's a CIA analyst tasked with a field assignment as he looks to investigate a terrorist plot. Here's the official synopsis of the series, according to Amazon Prime Video:

''When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.''

The first season received highly positive reviews from fans and critics, who praised the series' gripping and entertaining plot along with the performances by the cast, especially John Krasinski. The second season, however, couldn't quite live up to the first season, according to various critics, with some saying it was predictable and cliched.

The show stars John Krasinski in the titular role. Krasinski is best known for his performance as Jim Halpert in the iconic sitcom, The Office. His other acting credits include It's Complicated, A Quiet Place, and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, to name a few.

Other cast members in supporting roles include Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, Peter Guinness as Petr, and many more.

You can watch Jack Ryan season 3 on Amazon Prime Video on December 21, 2022. Do not miss it if you are a fan of Krasinski's portrayals.

