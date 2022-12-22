The Best Man: The Final Chapters cast list and characters explored

Peacock's new comedy-drama series, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, premieres on the platform on Thursday, December 22, 2022. It's a sequel to 201's The Best Man's Holiday and the third installment in The Best Man series. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Peacock's YouTube channel:

''Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.''

The Best Man: The Final Chapters features an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Taye Diggs, Reginal Hall, and many others. The miniseries is helmed by Malcolm D. Lee.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters cast: Taye Diggs and others to feature in Peacock's miniseries

1) Taye Diggs as Harper Stewart

Taye Diggs reprises his role as Harper Stewart in The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Diggs looks impressive in the series' trailer, displaying his unique sense of humor and comic charisma that defines the film's tone. Fans can expect him to deliver an entertaining performance in the show.

Taye Diggs has earlier played the role of Harper Stewart in The Best Man and its hit sequel, The Best Man Holiday. His other film and TV acting credits include Brown Sugar, Malibu's Most Wanted, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back, to name a few.

2) Nia Long as Jordan Armstrong

Nia Long returns as Jordan Armstrong in the upcoming comedy series. Long had earlier portrayed the role of Jordan in the first two films of the series and received praise from critics and fans for her performance. She's expected to play a pivotal role in the new sequel series.

Nia Long is widely known for her performances in Spike Lee's Boyz n the Hood, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Big Momma's House, and many more.

3) Regina Hall as Candace Sparks

Regina Hall stars as Candace Sparks in The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Hall is also one of the returning cast members from the franchise's first two movies. Hall looks in fine form in the trailer, promising to deliver a memorable performance in the show.

Regina Hall's best-known roles were in the Scary Movie franchise, Grandfathered, Black Monday, and many more.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, The Best Man: The Final Chapters features several others in pivotal supporting roles:

Terrence Howard as Quentin Spivey

Sanaa Lathan as Robyn

Morris Chestnut as Lance Sullivan

Melissa De Sousa as Shelby

Nicole Ari Parker as Xiomara Amani

The official trailer for the miniseries teases the return of several fan-favorite characters while also giving a peek into their lives and how they've evolved over the years. The trailer has the upbeat and charming tone of the earlier two films, The Best Man and The Best Man Holiday. Fans can expect a thoroughly entertaining experience that makes for the perfect holiday viewing.

You can watch The Best Man: The Final Chapters on Peacock on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

