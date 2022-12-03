How rich is Taye Diggs? Actor’s rumored net worth explored as he’s set to host Hulu’s Back in the Groove season 1

Back in the Groove is Hulu's newest reality TV dating series that is all set to premiere in a few days. The forthcoming series will showcase three women in their 40s, who try to give love a second chance by dating men who are younger than them. The brand new show will premiere on the streaming giant on Monday night, December 5, 2022, at 12 am ET/ 11 pm CT.

Hulu's Back in the Groove is the first unscripted original series under the Walt Disney Television alternative banner. The soon-to-be-released reality TV dating series will be hosted by Taye Diggs and will include eight episodes.

Back in the Groove will revolve around older women who arrive at the Groove Hotel to find the man of their dreams. The only catch is that these men will be younger than them. Although there are only three women looking for true love, they will have 24 attractive single young men to choose from.

The official synopsis for Back in the Groove reads:

"Three single women in their 40s, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, will check OUT of their comfort zones and check INTO The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic - where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men HALF. THEIR. AGE. As the saying goes, 'you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!'"

It continues:

"At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they’re going to have a lot of fun doing it! The show is hosted by Taye Diggs, who knows a thing or two about getting into the groove."

Taye Diggs is not a new name in the entertainment industry. He is an actor and a musician as well, who has won various awards.

Taye Diggs from Back in the Groove has a rumored net worth of around $7 million

According to Celebrity Networth, Taye Diggs has a rumored net worth of around $7 million. Taye was married to famed singer Idina Menzel from 2003 to 2014 and the couple shares a son together.

He has also won many awards that include the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, Obie Award for Special Citations, the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Acting Ensemble, and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Taye is also an author and has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram. He often posts videos and pictures of himself during events with his son and his girlfriend, Love And Hip Hop star Apryl Jones.

The Back in the Groove host was born in Newark, New Jersey, and was raised in Rochester, New York. He received a degree in BFA in musical theater from Syracuse University. Taye made his debut in the entertainment industry by starring in the ensemble cast of the five-time Tony Award-winning play Carousel.

Back in the Groove premieres on Hulu on December 5, 2022, at 12 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes