How many episodes will The Great Christmas Light Fight season 10 premiere on Monday? Airing schedule and more

ABC’s hit decorative competition series, The Great Christmas Light Fight, is set to air two episodes back-to-back on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 8 pm ET. In both episodes, viewers will meet four families who went the extra mile to decorate their homes with lights.

Each episode of season 10 of The Great Christmas Light Fight will showcase the holiday home transformations of four families that were selected through a nationwide search based on past elaborate Christmas light displays, extravagant designs, and choreography.

The show usually airs annually as part of ABC’s holiday programming schedule. The Great Christmas Light Fight debuted on December 9, 2013. The tenth season of the show was renewed on October 28, 2021.

The Great Christmas Light Fight will premiere will four families face off

HGTV’s famed interior designer Taniya Nayak will judge the new installment of the “lit” series along with lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse. The winner of America’s brightest houses will win a $50,000 prize and the coveted Light Fight Trophy.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“In each merry and bright episode, the Christmas classic takes viewers across the country to the most elaborate and awe-inspiring holiday displays in the nation as viewers will once again see four fantastic families face off in each one-hour episode and compete to win $50,000.”

According to the preview clips posted on the show's social media page, episode 1 of The Great Christmas Light Fight will see an incredibly interactive display with custom-made inflatables and a giant playable piano. The premiere episode will also showcase a light display on a 90-acre farm and a motorized amusement park ride.

To impress the judges, the Hellewell family in Newark, California, will make an amusing interactive display of “custom-made inflatables, a giant playable piano, and more.”

While the Pratt family in Scottsdale, Arizona, will create a sweet-themed display with the “first-ever motorized amusement park ride.” The ride will take the guests through Peppermint Place, Lollipop Lane, and Marshmallow Way.

On the other hand, the Maan family in Manteca, California, will put on a dazzling light show, which will combine the traditional Christmas with the Indian festival of lights, Diwali. The show will feature over “50,000 pixels in their display.”

Finally, the Lunsford family in Bowman, Georgia, will build a stunning light display on their 90-acre farm, which has been with the family since the 1700s.

The second episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight will start with the Henderson family in San Luis Obispo, California. They will create a “display with elements from festive cutouts to a four-hole mini-golf course.”

The judges will then meet the Allison family in Havana, Florida, who will transform their four-acre property into an elegant light show. Here, a quarter-million light displays will be brought to life through music.

The Pazzini family in Florham Park, New Jersey, will try to secure the title of The Great Christmas Light Fight with their vibrant display of inspiration from around the globe. Their creation will feature a Japanese koi pond, an Indian elephant, the Eiffel Tower, and more.

Finally, the Watkins family in Las Vegas will stun the judges with a complete home transformation. The family will transform the inside and outside of their home into the ultimate Christmas fantasy land with “individually themed rooms and a whimsical stairway.”

Tune in to ABC on Monday to watch the new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight as the families compete to deck their homes out in the ultimate show of Christmas spirit.

