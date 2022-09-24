How many kids does Nia Long have? Ime Udoka's partner speaks out on fiance's cheating scandal 

Nia Long recently addressed her fiance Ime Udoka's alleged cheating scandal with his female colleague. The actress spoke to People after Udoka’s suspension as the head coach of the Boston Celtics and said:

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me.”

She also asked for privacy during the tough times and said she will continue to focus on her children:

“I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct. Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct.

Nia Long has been engaged to Ime Udoka since 2015 and is a proud mother to two children. She welcomed her son, Kez, with Udoka in 2011. She also has another son, Massai Dorsey II, who she shares with her former partner, actor Massai Dorsey.

The news of Udoka's cheating scandal came to light shortly after he moved to Boston with Long and their son two weeks ago. The couple was reportedly house hunting in the city.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Ime Udoka cheated on NIA LONG?? Ime Udoka cheated on NIA LONG?? https://t.co/y2bbROxDLw

According to TMZ, the Celtics coach was made aware of an internal investigation into his affair launched by his team in July 2022. However, Long allegedly came across the controversy only a few days before it was publicly announced.

Everything to know about Nia Long’s children

Prior to her engagement with Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, Nia Long was in a relationship with actor Massai Dorsey. The duo met on the set of her NBC crime drama Third Watch and started dating shortly after.

Long gave birth to her first child with Dorsey, son Massai Dorsey II, on November 26, 2000. Although the couple was engaged at the time, they eventually parted ways after the birth of their son.

Massai Dorsey II is currently 21 years old. According to Hollywood Life, the youngster did not follow his parents’ footsteps to establish a career in Hollywood and instead played college baseball for Eastern Kentucky University.

Long announced that she was in a relationship with Ime Udoka in 2010. The couple went on to welcome their child, Kez Sunday Udoka, in 2011 before getting engaged in 2015.

The pair issued an official statement following Kez’s birth and said they were “thrilled” to welcome the new member of their family:

“Words can’t explain how thrilled we are by the new addition to our family. We feel truly blessed and appreciate all the well wishes and prayers.”

On Mother’s Day 2021, Nia Long revealed that her second child’s birth was “long and difficult” but mentioned that she was blessed to be a mother.

What did Ime Udoka say about his cheating controversy?

Ime Udoka reportedly had an alleged affair outside his engagement with Nia Long (Image via Getty Images)

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Boston Celtics announced that they have decided to immediately suspend Ime Udoka from the team for violations of “team policies.” They also mentioned that his future with the team was subject to “evaluation.”

The statement arrived after several media organizations reported that Udoka had been in a private relationship with a female member of the Celtics staff. The coach later opened up to Malika Andrews about the controversy and apologized for letting everyone down:

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision.”

He added:

“Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Udoka has been the head coach of the team since 2021. Reports suggest that the Celtics launched an investigation into his affair in July, but his fiance, Nia Long, was unaware of the situation until the recent revelation.

