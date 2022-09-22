Who is Nia Long? Taking a closer look at her relationship with Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble for cheating on his long-time partner Nia Long. The couple have been together since 2010.

As first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Udoka was involved in a consensual relationship with a female staff member. This violated the Celtics' policy on dating co-workers. As per Woj, Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season.

Udoka's inappropriate relationship with a female staffer means that he cheated on his partner. Depending on how Nia Long assesses the situation, it could mean the end of their relationship.

Social media and the basketball world were left flabbergasted by Udoka's actions. Aside from the fact that Udoka and Long were together for 12 years, they also had a child in 2011.

How did Ime Udoka and Nia Long meet?

Nia Long is an American actress who also occasionally directs music videos. She is best known for the television shows "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "Third Watch." Fans might also recognize her from films like "Soul Food," "Love Jones," "The Best Man," "Big Momma's House" and "Are We There Yet?"

When Nia Long and Ime Udoka first met in 2010 in Boston, they clicked right away. Udoka was then playing for the Sacramento Kings. A mutual friend set the two up for a blind date.

On their first date, the couple talked until 1 a.m. in the hotel lobby. The next day, they dined at an Italian restaurant in Boston's North End. The two quickly became inseparable.

Long became pregnant sometime in March 2011. They had their baby, Kez Sunday Udoka, in November 2011. They have been living together ever since with their child. They got engaged in 2015 but never married. Given the current situation, it seems very unlikely that the couple will tie the knot.

It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold for the couple. But it is definitely an unfortunate turn of events for all parties involved. The Boston Celtics were termed as pre-season favorites, but if Udoka is suspended for a year, it will take some rebuilding for the new coach.

As per Adrian Wojnarowski, assistant coach Joe Mazzulla is set to become the Celtics' interim coach for the upcoming season.

