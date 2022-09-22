BREAKING: Ime Udoka set to face disciplinary action from Boston Celtics following his pursuit of an improper, intimate relationship with a female member of the team staff | NBA News

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has reportedly gotten himself mired in controversy prior to the 2022-23 NBA season.

Udoka enjoyed an excellent first season as a head coach and was able to lead the Celtics to 51 wins and their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010. However, it appears that the successful young coach currently finds himself in hot water.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier that Udoka was facing the possibility of a suspension from the Celtics due to a "violation of organizational guidelines." The Athletic’s Shams Charania has now revealed what Udoka did to receive this punishment.

“Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @Athletic,” Charania tweeted.

At this point, it is unclear how long Udoka’s suspension from the Boston Celtics will be.

The Celtics are set to enter the upcoming season as NBA title favorites. However, the potential loss of their head coach to start the season and the uncertainty surrounding the situation will come as a blow.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct. Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct.

Watch this space for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far