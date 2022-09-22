Cumberland County airplane crash: GoFundMe raises nearly $40,000 after father and son killed in South Jersey plane crash

A plane crash occurred after a single-engine aircraft plummeted into the front yard of a house at 44 Parvins Mill Road, Cumberland County, New Jersey, around 2 pm on Monday. Authorities identified the deceased as 67-year-old John "Moose" Noone II and his 24-year-old son Kristofer Noone, from Pennsauken, New Jersey.

According to state police, the two men took off from an airfield that was was less than a quarter of a mile away from the site of the crash. Soon after they took off in the Champion Aeronca 7AC fixed-wing plane, something seemed to go wrong and the plane crashed killing Moose and Kristofer on impact.

On Monday, police also verified that the site plane crash is adjacent to Bucks Airport - a small airport with a turf runway situated on the other side of Parvin Mill Road.

Sgt. Alejandro Goez of New Jersey State Police said that a resident immediately called 911 after the crash and soon, troopers responded to the report.

The resident who called the emergency services spoke about the accident and said:

"It was like almost straight up and down, I looked and there was no help for the people, so it was kind of disheartening to see that. There was nothing I could do."

Matt Petrillo @MattPetrillo This yellow plane is the one that went down. Now, the NTSB is investigating what lead up to the crash This yellow plane is the one that went down. Now, the NTSB is investigating what lead up to the crash https://t.co/UA2AS1l7wr

On Monday night, the plane was moved away from the location and the road was made accessible for travel. Sgt. Goez added that the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the plane crash.

The joint investigation includes finding the craft's flight plan and determining if any emergency calls were made.

Eric Conklin @ACPressConklin Im told by an @NTSB spokesperson that the agency’s investigation into the Cumberland County plane crash is still in its infancy. A full report may not be completed until 12-24 months. @ThePressofAC Im told by an @NTSB spokesperson that the agency’s investigation into the Cumberland County plane crash is still in its infancy. A full report may not be completed until 12-24 months. @ThePressofAC

Additionally, investigators will look into the plane's maintenance logs, the pilots' medical records, and their flight history. Although the aircraft had departed from Bucks Airport, its destination was unknown.

GoFundMe raises nearly $40,000 for Cumberland County plane crash victims

A GoFundMe page started by the Noone family for John and Krisopher has raised nearly $40,000. Contributions from well-wishers are flooding in and more than 400 people have donated to the family.

The Noone Family's GoFundMe (via GoFundMe/ Joyce Peirce )

The GoFundMe description reads:

"Tragically on September 19, 2022, a father and son lost their lives suddenly. The family lost a son, a brother, and a father doing what they passionately loved. Please help support the Noone family during this unimaginable time."

Several people close to the family spoke up about the fatal plane crash, including Bucks Airport owner Aaron Pearl. Pearl said that the Noone's were "good, great, wonderful people" who were well-liked in the aviation community.

He added that the incident was an incredibly sad one and noted that the community is "thinking of the Noone family."

As Kristofer was a first officer with Spirit Airlines, airlines' pilots union released a statement about him and Ryan Muller, chairman of the Spirit Airlines Air Line Pilots Association Master Executive Council said:

“First Officer Kristofer Noone was passionate about his career as a Spirit pilot – flying is what he loved. We are saddened to lose a colleague, a friend and a strong advocate of the piloting profession. "

Additionally, Moose's son, John Noone IV took to Facebook to post about the loss of his brother and father and the post was filled with comments from family members. Calling the three of them the "Three Amigos," John said that their bond was "inseparable and unimaginable."

