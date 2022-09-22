"Bigger L than losing in the finals": Internet defends Nia Long with hilarious Ime Udoka memes as Celtics coach is trolled over improper relationship

American-Nigerian professional basketball coach Ime Udoka was trolled online for reportedly facing disciplinary action for having an "improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unnamed woman.
As per a report published by The Athletic, the 45-year-old Boston Celtics coach violated the franchise's code of conduct by getting involved with a female member of his team, even though he has been in a long-term relationship with actress Nia Long.
The news first came to the limelight after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on September 21 that Ime Udoka's job might not be in jeopardy, but he could face a suspension at impending length, which could be announced on Thursday.
Other details relating to the case have not yet been disclosed.
Ime Udoka was not sparred online for cheating on Nia
After The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Ime Udoka was having an improper relationship with one of his female team members, Twitterati did not hold themselves back from trolling the Boston Celtics coach, especially because he has been in a relationship with Nia Long.
Several users came to the defense of the Fatal Affair star, offering themselves to date her, while others lashed out against Udoke for cheating on the actress.
Ime Udoka and Nia Long's relationship timeline explored
As per the Boston Globe, Ime Udoka and Nia Long first crossed paths in February 2010 after a mutual friend set the duo up. Both the stars were in Boston at the time, with Udoka playing against the Boston Celtics and Long shooting for an NBC pilot.
The duo soon started dating and announced they were expecting their first child together in June 2011. While speaking to Ebony Magazine in 2011, Long revealed that she wanted to have a child with Ime Udoka.
"I honestly asked God for this (pregnancy). I remember I was driving home from the doctor, and I called Ime, and I was like, 'Babe, I'm really kind of sad right now … the doctor actually said if I wanted to have more children, it would be hard.' The next time [Ime] came to visit, he said, 'I don't believe that.' I said, 'You don't?' He said, 'No.' And I said, 'Good, me neither.' Then I got pregnant."
Nia Long was already a mother to Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, whom she shared with actor Massai Z. Dorsey.
In November 2011, Udoka and Long welcomed their son, Kez Sunday Udoka, when Nia Long was 41. A year later, the actress talked about how marriage was not a priority for her.
In an interview with Essence Magazine, she said:
"I don't feel less loved or less loving because I'm not married. I worked hard to have the career I wanted, but I've also been deliberate about my personal life. None of this is a mistake."
After being together for four years, the duo got engaged in 2015. Long's rep confirmed the news to People Magazine after she was spotted wearing a massive ring.
Since then, Long and Ime Udoka have been spotted in several public events together and even celebrated birthdays and holidays as a family.
When Ime was made the head coach of the Boston Celtics, Long revealed she would "never forget the moment" when he received the big news. In an interview with Pop Culture, the actress said she jumped onto Udoka with happiness when he shook his head confirming the news.
After Brad Stevens was appointed President of Basketball Operations, Udoka was chosen as the head coach of the Boston Celtics for the 2021-22 season.