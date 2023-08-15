"OMG its real": Fans enthralled as SECRET NUMBER rolls out a mysterious coming soon teaser for its new project

K-pop girl group SECRET NUMBER's fans are on the top of the world since the group disclosed its new project on August 14, 2023. The upcoming release is slated to come out on August 24 at 12 PM KST this year and was announced with a teaser photo dropped on the girls' official social media handles.

The picture in question only shows the hands of the members, and fans are curious about what this may signify. The words "coming soon" appear on the image, along with the other release details and LOCKEYs (SECRET NUMBER fans) are eager to know more. With the release not far away, fans are having a hard time keeping calm.

SECRET NUMBER's upcoming musical project has fans excited

The comeback will take place exactly three months after the group's sixth single album, DOXA, came out. With such a short span between the two projects, the sextet has left fans enthralled. Moreover, the girls also brought out their cover of K-pop girl group Secret's song, MADONNA, for JTBC's music show K-909. The group's strong vocals and powerful raps have captured fans' hearts since its debut.

Meanwhile, the team's last single album DOXA, released on May 24, 2023, comprised two tracks—the titular song and Beautiful One. As fans await to see what new concept the girls Jinny, Soodam, Dita, Léa, Zuu, and Minji will be exploring with the new venture, for now, they have shared their reactions to the latest news on Twitter.

More on the Got That Boom singers

In other news, SECRET NUMBER performed their hit songs Who Dis? and DOXA live at KBS Beyond Borders on its 70th Anniversary. It even recently won the 4th Gen Hot Icon Female Award and K-Global Next Leader Award at the 2023 K-Global Heart Dream Awards.

The VINE Entertainment girl group has brought out quite a few musical projects since its debut back on May 19, 2020, with the single album Who Dis? The group's discography experiments with genres like dance and hip-hop. The idols even sang an OST titled Love, Maybe for the famous K-drama, Business Proposal, apart from lending their voice to an OST for the reality TV series Love Alarm Clap! Clap! Clap!, called Fall In Love.

SECRET NUMBER's works have been a commercial hit since the group's rookie days, and the members were even honored with several rookie awards at major Korean year-end music award shows, including the Asia Artist Awards, Asian Pop Music Awards, and APAN Music Awards, apart from being listed as one of the Rookie K-pop Groups of 2020 by Billboard Korea.