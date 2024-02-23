5 Jane Austen adaptations to watch ahead of Hallmark’s new Sense and Sensibility

Given the author's popularity, it is not surprising that Jane Austen adaptations have been in demand for as long as cinephiles can remember. Austen had a captivating style of writing that focused on strong-willed, intelligent female characters who would often rise above the gender norms of the time. Many of her famous novels have been transformed into movies and shows much to the delight of her fans.

The most recent Jane Austen adaptation that has bookworms intrigued is Hallmark's new movie, Sense and Sensibility. It will be released on February 24, 2024. Viewers will be able to follow the story of the Dashwood sisters, namely Elinor and Marianne, played by Deborah Ayorinde and Bethany Antonia, respectively. Keeping in tune with the novel, the movie will focus on romance and heartbreak.

Seeing as this is not the first adaptation of Sense and Sensibility, Austen fans will be eager to see how Hallmark will give its own spin to the beloved classic. While they wait for the new movie to release, fans should make a point to check out some other worthy Jane Austen adaptations that do justice to the author's work.

Mansfield Park, Emma, and three other Jane Austen adaptations that will take you back to the Regency Era

1) Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Hallmark's new movie has big boots to fill, as bookworms are likely to compare it to this critically acclaimed 1995 film directed by Ang Lee. In it, Emma Thompson plays Elinor, and Kate Winslet dons the role of Marianne. In terms of temperament and personality, they are quite different from one another, but they have one thing in common: both are in search of the right suitor.

One of the biggest reasons to watch this Jane Austen adaptation is for its highly skilled cast, who bring depth and sophistication to the characters. Engaging and enjoyable, this movie perfectly captures Austen's satirical tone and wit.

2) Pride and Prejudice (1995)

Spanning six episodes, this Jane Austen adaptation stars Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet and Colin Firth as Fitzwilliam Darcy. Austen's novel portrays Elizabeth as a headstrong woman who doesn't shy away from making her feelings known. When she happens to meet Mr. Darcy at a local ball, she finds him off-putting and vain. But with time, their relationship starts to evolve.

The intelligent and witty exchanges between Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy make this Jane Austen adaptation such a favorite among fans. It also helps that Ehle and Firth have a great on-screen chemistry that makes the viewers root for them.

3) Mansfield Park (1999)

Directed by Patricia Rozema, this Jane Austen adaptation is based on the beloved novel. However, viewers will find that many aspects have been changed to offer a fresh perspective on the story.

It follows the life of a young lady called Fanny Price, played by Frances O'Connor, who moves in with her wealthy aunt to learn the ways of the distinguished. However, her spirited self isn't one to be tamed. The story also incorporates snatches of Jane Austen's life as well.

Even though the screenplay strays from the original work, it still manages to stay true to Austen's style of storytelling. Cinematic and well-written, this Jane Austen adaptation is a must-watch for Jane Austen fans.

4) Love & Friendship (2016)

This Kate Beckinsale starrer is based on Jane Austen's Lady Susan, an epistolary novella. Unlike usual novels, the format of an epistolary is in the form of letters. In this Jane Austen adaptation directed by Whit Stillman, the viewers get to follow the pursuits of Lady Susan, a recent widow who is on the hunt for eligible husbands for herself and her daughter.

Again, the focus is on a clever woman, ahead of her time, who speaks her mind. Beckinsale shines in the role of Lady Susan who is strikingly honest about what she wants and sets her mind to make it happen.

5) Emma (2020)

Jane Austen's novel has always had a streak of intelligently written humor that comes through perfectly in this adaptation directed by Autumn de Wilde. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Miss Emma Woodhouse, a charming young woman who comes from a wealthy family. She amuses herself by getting involved in the romantic entanglements of those close to her.

The striking costumes, aesthetic period sets, well-developed characters, and engaging plot come together to create a cinematic experience that Jane Austen fans will enjoy.

Before the release of Hallmark's Sense and Sensibility, fans should check out these engaging Jane Austen adaptations that do justice to the late author's ability to create endearing and witty character-driven narratives.

