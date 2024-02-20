Sense and Sensibility full cast: Dan Jeannotte and others star in Hallmark drama

Hallmark Channel is reinventing Jane Austen's standout novel Sense and Sensibility for the channel's Loveuary with Jane Austen celebration. This February, or as Hallmark calls it, Loveuary, the channel is debuting four new films inspired by the ground-breaking novels of Regency-era novelist Jane Austen. Sense and Sensibility is the fourth film in the lineup.

While the movie stays true to the classic marriage plot of love and inheritance, where the Dashwood sisters are faced with destitution following the death of their father, the movie features a diverse cast.

Who stars in Hallmark's Sense and Sensibility? Cast list explored

1) Dan Jeannotte as Edward

Dan Jeannotte is an award-winning actor who is best known for his role as James Stuart, the Earl of Moray, in The CW's Reign. Recently, he has also starred as Sam Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Jeannotte is a regular on Hallmark Channel, and fans will recognize him as Brandon Russell from The Good Witch series and as the love interest to the lead in the Freeform hit series The Bold Type.

Some of the actor's other TV credits include Designated Survivor, Fargo, Dark Matter, and Beauty and the Beast. His film features include Red II and Death Race. Jeannotte plays Edward Ferrars, the love interest of the lead character, Elinor, the older Dashwood sister, in Sense and Sensibility.

Jeannotte received the 2015 ACTRA Montreal Award for Outstanding Performance in a Video Game for Assassin’s Creed: Unity and was nominated for a MECCA Award for Best Actor for his role in the stage production of Cherry Docs.

2) Deborah Ayorinde as Elinor Dashwood

Deborah Ayorinde plays the main role of Elinor Dashwood in the upcoming Hallmark period drama. She is a known face from the six-part Amazon Studio and ITV drama series Riches, where she starred alongside Hugh Quarshie.

After receiving rave reviews about her performance, she has also been cast in season two of Little Marvin’s limited anthology series, Them: Scare, where she stars opposite Pam Grier and Luke James. Ayorinde plays the lead role as LAPD Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned a new case that has tested even the most hardened detectives.

Ayorinde also stars in season 2 of the Apple TV+ drama series, Truth Be Told, alongside Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson. Her other features include Luke Cage, True Detective, Rachel Ross, Girls Trip, and Fatherhood.

3) Bethany Antonia as Marianne Dashwood

Bethany Antonia is a British actor who is best known for playing Lady Baela Targaryen in the Game of Thrones spin-off, the HBO fantasy series House of the Dragon.

She is known for her roles in the BBC iPlayer teen series Get Even (2020), the ITV biopic Nolly (2023), and the Netflix crime drama Stay Close (2021). Her film credits include Pin Cushion (2017) and There’s Always Hope (2021). She stars as Elinor's younger sister, Marianne Dashwood, in Sense and Sensibility.

Supporting cast members

Along with the lead actors, Sense and Sensibility has a diverse cast consisting of some talented actors in supporting roles. The list is as follows:

Akil Largie as Colonel Brandon

Victor Hugo as John Willoughby

Dimitri Gripari as Robert Ferrars

Victoria Ekanoye as Lucy Steele

Daniel Boyd as John Dashwood

Catch Sense and Sensibility this Saturday, February 24, at 8 pm ET.

