Apple TV+ announces Invasion season 3 renewal

Apple TV+ announced earlier today that Invasion, which had two great seasons up until now, will be returning for a third season. This comes as a breath of fresh air, especially with all the cancellations all around following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The character-driven sci-fi drama, which has 20 episodes so far, got this update in the latest Apple TV+ press release. It was also announced that the series will go into production later this month, confirming that it is not long before fans get to see more of Invasion.

The show premiered on October 22, 2021, to mixed critical reception, but has continued on an upward curve, captivating fans with its increasingly unpredictable episodes as well as some slow-burning plot lines that come together to capture the "beauty and eeriness" of an alien invasion.

The first two seasons have also been praised for “upping the ante” over the course of the episodes.

"This new season will continue to build on the scale, stakes, and propulsion of the Invasion"- Simon Kinberg on the upcoming season

The third season, like the last two, comes from co-creators Simon Kinberg and David Weil, who also serve as executive producers. Speaking about the third season of the show, Kinberg promised in the press release that they will up the scale even further in the next segment.

Kinberg said:

“I'm so proud of what we've been able to do with our first two seasons of the show with our partners at Apple TV+ and our cast and crew...This new season will continue to build on the scale, stakes, and propulsion of the “Invasion,” while keeping our characters front and center, bringing them together in ways that will hopefully surprise and most importantly move our audience, who have been so incredibly supportive and inspiring since day one.”

No release window for the third season has been announced yet.

Invasion follows an alien attack on planet Earth from different perspectives

Invasion follows the perspectives of ordinary people around the world when aliens attack the planet and threaten the existence of humans. Over the two seasons, the sci-fi show has dabbled in intense drama, depicted through the chaos and struggle that ensues when this catastrophic event takes place.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity's existence. Events unfold in real time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unravelling around them."

The main cast of the series includes Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland, and Tara Moayedi, alongside Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind.

The first two seasons of the show are available for streaming on Apple TV+.

