What time will Invasion season 2 episode 3 air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot, and more

Apple TV+'s Invasion season 2 episode 3 is set to air on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). Invasion is a sci-fi TV series that focuses on an alien invasion seen through the eyes of various people from different parts of the world.

The show stars Golshifteh Farahani in the lead role, along with various others in major supporting roles. So far, the series has received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics. It was created by noted filmmakers Simon Kinberg and David Weil.

Invasion season 2 episode 3 release timings for different time zones

Similar to the previous episodes, the current episode is expected to drop on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 12 am ET/9 pm PT, which is the streamer's standard release time. But viewers in different regions can check out the list below, which contains release times as per various time zones:

United Kingdom: 5 am BST on September 6, 2023

Brazil: 1 am BRT on September 6, 2023

Japan: 1 pm JST on September 6, 2023

South Korea: 1 pm KST on September 6, 2023

India: 9.30 am IST on September 6, 2023

Australia: 2 pm AEST on September 6, 2023

What to expect from Invasion? Plot details, recap, and more

The new episode, titled Fireworks, will unveil some shocking revelations that could potentially put the Earth in a favorable position. Elsewhere, Aneesha is torn between trusting the Movement and seeking its help. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode:

''A game-changing discovery could finally give Earth an advantage; Aneesha finds it difficult to trust the Movement, despite needing its help.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Chasing Ghosts, depicted Trevante struggling to get back to his routine life. Meanwhile, Jamila went on to search for Caspar.

''At home in Miami, Trevante struggles with returning to day-to-day life; similarly, Jamila feels an unceasing pull to search for Caspar," the official plot synopsis as per Rotten Tomatoes reads.

The current season has a few more episodes left, and fans can look forward to more shocking plot twists in the next few weeks as the story inches closer to its conclusion. As of now, the sci-fi series is yet to be renewed for a third season, but fans can expect positive news in the near future.

A quick look at Invasion plot and cast

The sci-fi series depicts a devastating alien invasion that throws human lives into absolute chaos and mayhem. People struggle to survive and make sense of the situation around them.

''From Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg and David Weil, “Invasion” is a sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world," the official synopsis reads.

Iconic Iranian-French actress Golshifteh Farahani portrays the lead role, and she's received high praise from fans and critics for her riveting performance. She's brilliantly supported by other actors like Shamier Anderson, Billy Barratt, and many more.

Don't forget to catch the new episode of Invasion season 2 on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.