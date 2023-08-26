Flora and Son on Apple TV+: Release date, trailer, and more

Flora and Son is a musical drama that is set to release soon on Apply TV+. The film first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival where it received critical acclaim. The film is set to release at the end of September on Apple TV+ after releasing across select theaters in the United States.

Following the success of films like Sing Street, Begin Again, and Academy Award-winning picture Once, Irish director John Carney's latest film is another music-themed crowd-pleaser.

The heartwarming musical drama comedy has a perfect premise set for it to be a joy to viewers. The film starring Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 29, 2023.

Flora and Son - Release Date Worldwide

Flora and Son is slated for release in a few American theaters, on September 22, 2023, and on February 23, 2024, it will receive a wide release in Ireland. On September 29, 2023, it will be available globally on Apple TV+, excluding Ireland.

Although there is no specific release timing announced for the film on Apple TV+, it can be estimated that the film will premiere on the streaming channel around 3 AM ET.

Here are the estimated international release timings for the film:

United Kingdom: 8:00 AM BST on August 23, 2023

Canada: 3:00 AM EDT on August 23, 2023

Sydney: 5:00 PM AEST on August 23, 2023

India: 12:30 PM IST on August 23, 2023

South Korea: 4:00 PM KST on August 23, 2023

Japan: 4:00 PM JST on August 23, 2023

Philippines: 3:00 PM PHT on August 23, 2023

Audiences can enjoy this musical drama comedy on Apple TV+ with a 7-day free trial followed by a subscription.

Flora and Son - Trailer and Plot

John Carney has perfected the niche of creating some amazing musical films and his upcoming work seems no different as per the trailer. The film is also written by Carney with the music provided by acclaimed Scottish musician Gary Clark along with Carney himself.

Eve Hewson portrays Flora, a single mother at a loss for what to do with her disobedient teenage son Max (played by newcomer Orén Kinlan), in a reported breakout performance. Flora tries to engage Max with a battered acoustic guitar after the police encourage her to find Max a hobby. Additionally, Flora and Max learn about the transformational power of music from a failed LA musician (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who also serves as Flora's music instructor.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"Single mom Flora is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max. Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar. With the help of a washed-up LA musician , Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music. From the musical mind of John Carney, 'Flora and Son' explores the bond between a mother and son on a journey toward a new harmony."

Amidst a great reception at the Sundance Film Festival Flora and Son was purchased for $20 million by Apple TV+ out of the festival itself.

Flora and Son Cast

The cast list for the upcoming film includes:

Eve Hewson as Flora

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jeff

Orén Kinlan as Max

Jack Reynor as Ian

Sophie Vavasseur as Juanita

Kelly Thornton as Heart

The musical drama comedy film will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 29, 2023. Stay tuned!