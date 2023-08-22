The Afterparty season 2 episode 8 on Apple TV+: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

The eighth episode of The Afterparty Season 2 episode 8, titled "Feng," is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on August 23, 2023, at 3 AM ET. People from the US, UK, and over 60 other countries will be able to watch this series uninterrupted on Apple TV+. Furthermore, the episode is set to be accessible on Roku, with a slight delay compared to other platforms.

Clocking in at a runtime of 34 minutes, this installment promises viewers an in-depth exploration of Ken Jeong's character, offering a closer and more detailed perspective.

In this episode, viewers will delve into the relationship between Feng and Ulysses, gaining insights into Edgar's murder. The episode synopsis provided by Apple TV+ reads:

“Zoë's father reluctantly agrees to sit with her, Aniq, and Danner as they review found-footage-style videos from the weekend.”

The series explores a murder that occurs at a wedding party. The detective suspects each guest and conducts thorough investigations, unveiling various perspectives and motives that lead to shocking revelations. The official synopsis of this season, as quoted by Apple TV+, states:

“Nothing is as it seems in this hilarious murder mystery where each suspect's story is told through a different film journey”

Release times for different timezones and where to watch

Episode 8 of The Afterpart Season 2 will be premiered on August 23, 2023, at 3 AM ET in the United States. Viewers need to know their respective time zones so they can watch this American murder mystery comedy without missing.

Here are the international release timings for the episode:

United Kingdom: 8:00 AM BST on August 23, 2023

Canada: 3:00 AM EDT on August 23, 2023

Australia (varies by region):

Sydney: 5:00 PM AEST on August 23, 2023 Melbourne: 5:00 PM AEST on August 23, 2023 Brisbane: 4:00 PM AEST on August 23, 2023

India: 12:30 PM IST on August 23, 2023

South Korea: 4:00 PM KST on August 23, 2023

Japan: 4:00 PM JST on August 23, 2023

Philippines: 3:00 PM PHT on August 23, 2023

Audiences can enjoy this comedy mystery drama on Apple TV+ with a 7-day free trial followed by a subscription. Additionally, viewers can watch the A-rated anthology series on Roku, which is exclusively available in certain regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

A quick recap of The Afterparty Season 2 Episode 7

A brief recap of The Afterparty Season 2 Episode 7 reveals that it resolves the mysteries posed by Sebastian in Episode 5. Aniq and Danner shift their investigation toward Zoe's family to swiftly uncover the truth. Their inquiries begin with Zoe's free-spirited uncle "Funcle," who discloses his affair with Vivian. However, Vivian chose to end the affair.

Feng embraces Ulysses into the family, causing conflict with his half-brother. Ulysses settles in Patagonia and serves as a healer. Edgar coerces him into the wedding, suspecting Grace to be his daughter. Ulysses takes Grace's DNA sample and raises suspicions about Feng's involvement in the murder, citing an offering he made to Edgar that night.

What to Expect from The Afterparty’s Season 2 Episode 8

In The Afterparty Season 2 Episode 8, titled "Feng," the focus shifts to Feng, the "King of Bing." He possesses a strong motive to kill Edgar, driven by the desire to protect Grace. His backstory involving his half-brother and Vivian exposes his heartbreak and rage. The incriminating footage captures him on the wedding day. Unlike Ken Jeong's usual roles, Feng is a character driven by feelings and likely to do very intense things.

