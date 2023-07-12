How many episodes are there in The Afterparty season 2? Details explored

The second season of the hit Apple TV+ show The Afterparty recently premiered on July 12, 2023. Season 2 of Christopher Miller's murder mystery series will comprise 10 episodes, and fans can't wait to see what it brings to the table.

The first season of the series aired on January 28, 2022, and went on to become one of the best detective stories of the year.

The cast stars Tiffany Haddish as the chief investigator of the murder cases and also features Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Ken Jeong, Paul Walter Hauser, John Cho, Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Jack Whitehall, Anna Konkle, Poppy Lui, and Vivian Wu as additional cast.

The synopsis for the show, as per IMDb, reads:

"When a high school reunion's afterparty ends in a death, everyone is a suspect. A detective grills the former classmates one by one, uncovering potential motives as each tells their version of the story - culminating in the shocking truth."

Anthony King, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller are the producers for the second season of The Afterparty.

The Afterparty season 2 will consist of 10 episodes

The Afterparty is an anthology series that focuses on murder cases in different settings. The first season was set against the backdrop of a high school reunion, whereas season 2 is set at a wedding. Reprising her previous role as Detective Danner, Tiffany Haddish will investigate the case alongside Zoë Chao and Sam Richardson, who will be playing Zoe and Aniq, respectively.

Apple TV @AppleTV The Afterparty Season 2: the same but completely different. The Afterparty Season 2: the same but completely different. https://t.co/o99zx1FSgi

Christopher Miller, Anthony King, Rachel Smith, and The Shipley Brothers have written the plot of the second season, which will include 10 episodes.

Here are The Afterparty season 2 episode titles and release dates:

Aniq, The Sequel - July 12, 2023 Grace - July 12, 2023 Travis - July 19, 2023 Hannah - July 26, 2023 Sebastian - August 2, 2023 Danner's Fire - August 9, 2023 Ulysses - August 16, 2023 Feng - August 23, 2023 Isabel - August 30, 2023 Zoe & Vivian - September 6, 2023

The groom is murdered at his wedding in The Afterparty season 2

The trailer of the series features how a wedding ceremony takes an unexpected and horrific turn as the groom is murdered, and every guest becomes a suspect. The clip begins with a glimpse of the murder with Leslie Gore's It's My Party playing in the background. Fans then see the dead body of the groom played by Zach Woods, and Detective Danner setting the scene for the interrogations to be held.

"We got a dead body and a lot of people to talk to," Danner says.

The new season will also see the fan-favorite characters Zoe and Aniq return.

The creator, Chris Miller, said in a press statement earlier in January 2023:

"Well, Zoe and Aniq were really the emotional heart of the first season, so it felt cruel to not bring them back It seemed like it’d be fun to get them to work together this time to solve a murder at a wedding. And then we just worked at trying to think of some funny characters, some interesting stories, some interesting twists. And Detective Danner is the Poirot of the series.”

Tune into Apple TV+ to watch new episodes of The Afterparty season 2 every Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes