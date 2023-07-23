Who is Flora Nolan? Christopher Nolan opens up on surprise Oppenheimer cameo

In a surprise Oppenheimer cameo appearance, Christopher Nolan cast his eldest daughter Flora Nolan. Her role was quite explosive given that Nolan literally blew her up in the film that fans and critics alike are calling his magnum opus.

Flora, who is currently a student at NYU's Tisch School of The Arts, plays the role of a young girl whose face melts off in a nuclear explosion. During an interview with the Telegraph, the director called it a "small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence." He added that it was "wonderful" to have her roll with it.

Oppenheimer's lead cast includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss. It also has Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, and Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, among other A-listers.

Nolan's biopic hit theatres on Friday, July 21, 2023, and made a gigantic sum of $33 million in the first-day openings. This includes earnings from domestic previews which were held last month, on June 19, 2023.

Flora Nolan has had a cameo in another one of Nolan's films before her Oppenheimer cameo

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas' daughter Flora Nolan is a Collaborative Arts student at NYU's Tisch School of The Arts for the class of 2024. She is the couple's eldest daughter and has three siblings, Oliver, Rory, and Magnus.

Flora appears in a cameo role in Oppenheimer as a young girl who is blown up in a nuclear explosion and her face literally melts off. Her character appears in front of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in a dramatic vision before she is completely blown up by the bomb in a soul-stirring sequence.

Her other acting credits include a cameo appearance in Interstellar as a girl in the back of a truck.

According to the official website of the Tisch School of The Arts, Flora also made a short film named WHITE LIE in Rebecca Haimowitz's Reality and Creation course as part of her curriculum. She also started a bi-weekly podcast with two other friends for WNYU titled The Good, The Bad, and The Similar.

Christopher Nolan's interesting choice to cast daughter Flora in Oppenheimer has a deeper meaning to it

In an interview with the Telegraph, Christopher Nolan explained the idea of casting his daughter Flora in the brief but consequential role. He claimed that the thought was rather spontaneous and came to him while she was visiting the film's set for a week when the role was open.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Nolan said that they needed someone to play a small part in a "somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence."

"So it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it," he added.

The director then joked about his casting choice, telling Telegraph that he hoped that the reporter wasn't going to make Nolan "sound like Michael Powell on Peeping Tom." This reference was in context with the 1960 horror film in which Powell cast his nine-year-old son as a serial killer. The director himself played his evil father.

Nolan then explained how his choice of casting can be considered interesting. He noted it would be interesting since he had his own daughter being blown up on screen to portray the horrific consequences of a nuclear explosion. He added that it only emphasizes the overall theme of the film.

"Truthfully, I try not to analyze my own intentions. But the point is that if you create the ultimate destructive power it will also destroy those who are near and dear to you. I suppose this was my way of expressing that in what, to me, were the strongest possible terms," Nolan said.

Nolan's Oppenheimer is based on the 2005 book American Prometheus with physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the Father of the Atomic Bomb, at the center of it. The biopic has been described as an "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

The film is now in theatres after making a grand premiere on Friday, July 21, 2023.