Five brilliant sci-fi shows to stream on Apple TV+

In the ever-evolving world of television, there is a constant stream of new and innovative shows, with sci-fi shows gaining more and more popularity with each passing day.

As the world caught onto the Black Mirror buzz, more and more sci-fi shows gained prominence, with the genre turning out to be one of the most-watched on every other OTT platform.

With that, it becomes necessary to explore the gripping content Apple TV+ has recently been producing in the same genre and consider adding it to the watchlist, which already includes fan favourites such as Westworld, Stranger Things, and The Boys.

In this article, we shall take a look at five mind-boggling sci-fi shows that one can stream on Apple TV+.

Five sci-fi shows on Apple TV+ explored

1) The Big Door Prize (2023)

It is based on M. O. Walsh's eponymous novel of the same name. "The Big Door Prize" has been adapted for the screen by David West Read and features Chris O'Dowd, Patrick Kerr, Gabrielle Dennis, Damon Gupton, and Josh Segarra.

The synopsis of the show on IMDb reads:

"About the residents of a small town called Deerfield, who one day discover a magical, destiny-predicting machine in their grocery store."

The only catch on the premise is that the results may not always be satisfactory for the people who use it. The show comprises 10 episodes, with an average watch time of 32 minutes each.

2) Snoopy in Space: The Search for Life (2019-2021)

With a 100% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, "Snoopy in Space: The Search for Life" offers two seasons of an animated cosmic journey with Snoopy and his friends including Woodstock (Robert Tinkler), who aspire to explore the far corners of space and time.

Creators Mark Evestaff and Betsy Walters have produced 24 episodes, each with a runtime of 8 minutes with voice actors Terry McGurrin, Rob Tinkler and Christian Dal Dosso making a return.

3) Calls (2021)

The genre of sci-fi often has the ability to incorporate elements of horror, as the themes are interconnected, and "Calls" proves the same with its unique yet haunting narrative.

A co-production between Canal+ and Apple TV+, the creator of the series Fede Álvarez has developed all nine episodes of the season in the form of analog animated drama.

The IMDb synopsis reads:

"Told through a series of interconnected phone conversations, it chronicles the mysterious story of a group of strangers whose lives are thrown into disarray in the lead-up to an apocalyptic event."

A couple of confusing and interconnected phone conversations before an apocalyptic event form the premise of the show, which features A-listers such as Pedro Pascal, Nick Jonas, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Aubrey Plaza, Rosario Dawson, and Lily Collins, among others.

4) Severance (2022 - Present)

"Severance" is one television show under the sci-fi category that delves into the murky waters of corporate culture and places a price on the idea of conformity.

Work and personal lives are separated right from the outset, with the employees' memories divided and adjusted into two separate aspects of their lives.

The Ben Stiller thriller featuring Adam Scott explores the consequences of such a radical division, as the lines blur when a mysterious colleague appears outside their work environment.

The show has been renewed for a second season in April 2022.

5) For All Mankind (2019 - Present)

"For All Mankind" takes viewers on a journey to an alternate reality in 1969, where the Soviets have beaten the Americans to the moon while the world reels from the consequences of such an event, including societal impacts and technological advancements.

The official synopsis of the sci-fi show on IMDb says:

"The high-stakes lives of NASA astronauts and their families in a world where the global space race never ended."

Creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi explore the well-trodden territory of space and human ambition while offering a perspective far removed from the annals of modern history, including the inclusion of women in space exploration.