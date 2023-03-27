The Big Door Prize on Apple TV+: Release date, air time, plot, cast, and more details

The new Apple TV+ comedy drama series, The Big Door Prize, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show focuses on a small town wherein a mysterious machine promises to reveal the true potential of its residents.

The show stars Chris O'Dowd in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting roles. It is helmed by David West Read and is based on noted author M.O. Walsh's novel of the same name.

Apple TV+'s The Big Door Prize trailer promises a thought-provoking, philosophical comedy about human desire

Apple TV+ dropped the official trailer for The Big Door Prize, and it offers a glimpse of several hilarious moments set to unfold in the series. It opens with protagonist Dusty celebrating his 40th birthday with his family, who gift him a quirky t-shirt.

The trailer then goes on to depict a machine that seems to reveal a person's true potential in life, which surprises the residents of the town. Overall, the trailer maintains a mysterious and hilarious tone that fans of comedy dramas would certainly love.

Along with the trailer, Apple TV+ also put out the official description of the series on their official YouTube channel:

''Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, The Big Door Prize tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a thought-provoking and philosophical comedy series that explores a number of intriguing themes like purpose in life, human desire, existentialism, and many more.

The series features a total of 10 episodes, three of which will premiere on the same day, on March 29, 2023. The remaining seven episodes are expected to follow the standard weekly-release format.

A quick look at The Big Door Prize cast and crew

The comedy series stars Chris O'Dowd in the lead role as Dusty, a middle-aged man living in a small town wherein a new machine seems to unveil the true life potential of a person, which changes his life forever.

Dusty's story forms the crux of the plot, and the story is told from his point of view. O'Dowd looks quite impressive in the series' trailer, promising to deliver a memorable performance.

Apart from The Big Door Prize, Chris O'Dowd has appeared in a number of popular and acclaimed films and shows over the years like Friends With Kids, Bridesmaids, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, and Get Shorty, to name a few.

Other important supporting cast members include Gabrielle Dennis as Cass, Josh Segarra as Giorgio, Damon Gupton as Father Reuben, and many more.

The series is helmed by David West Read, a noted writer and playwright who's known for his work on the iconic sitcom Schitt's Creek. His theatre credits include Afterlove, & Juliet, The Dream of the Burning Boy, and The Performers.

Don't forget to watch The Big Door Prize on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

