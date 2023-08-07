Severance season 2: Everything we know so far

Severance was renewed for a second season even before the finale of the first season was released. The show follows a middle-aged man named Mark Scout who works in a mysterious organization called Lumon Industries. Employees of this company follow the "severance" program, a method of separating work memories from non-work memories.

The show stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, Zach Cherry as Dylan George, Zach Cherry as Dylan George, Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick, Jen Tullock as Devon Scout-Hale, Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey, Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale, John Turturro as Irving Bailiff, Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman and Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel.

Severance season 2 speculated release date and what to expect

While the second season of the show does not have an official release date yet, it was initially expected to air by the end of 2023 but that seems impossible due to the WGA strike.

The upcoming season will probably be released in early 2024. If that does happen, the gap between seasons 1 & 2 will have a gap of two whole years.

Almost all actors from the first season will reprise their roles in Season 2. In an interview with Variety, Severance director Ben Stiller expressed his happiness when the show was renewed. He said,

"It's really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show – and the level of fan engagement. It has been a long road bringing Severance to television. I first read [creator Dan Erickson's] pilot over five years ago."

He further stated,

"It has always been a multi-season story and I'm really happy we get to continue it. I'm grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Kier!"

He even spoke to Deadline where he revealed that it was important for the show to be straightforward at times and give answers to some extremely baffling questions.

He said,

"I think it's important for fans of the show to know that the unanswered questions do need to be answered at some point. It's just, I think we feel this responsibility to do it in a way that is both responsible and entertaining."

He further stated,

"Part of the fun of the show, I've found, is that people have so many different theories and ideas and thoughts about it, so there's a responsibility you have, and one thing I can guarantee you is that Dan Erickson has thought about this, and thought about it a lot over many years."

He ended his statement by saying,\

"We felt that there's a balance [to aim for], because if too many questions are answered, then you don't have a chance to really speculate and live in the world as much."

Severance synopsis

According to an Apple TV+ press release, the official synopsis of Severance reads,

"From director and executive producer Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson comes “Severance.” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives."

It further states,

"This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself."

Created by Dan Erickson, its executive producers are Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, and several others.