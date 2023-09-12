What time will Invasion season 2 episode 4 air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot, and more

Episode 4 of Invasion season 2 is expected to drop on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The Golshifteh Farahani starrer is a sci-fi show that focuses on a brutal alien invasion that upends people's lives. It explores various people's perspectives on the incident.

Apart from Farahani, the show also features many others playing crucial supporting roles like Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna and many more. The series is created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil. The first two seasons have received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics.

Invasion season 2 episode 4 release timings for different regions

Apple TV+'s standard release time is 12 am ET/9 pm PT, which is when Invasion season 2 episode 4 is expected to be out on the streaming platform. But viewers must also note that depending on their region and time zone, the release timing for the episode will differ. Check out the list of release timings for the upcoming episode as per their time zones:

Australia: 2 pm AEST on September !3, 2023

South Korea: 1 pm KST on September 13, 2023

Brazil: 1 am BRT on September 13, 2023

United Kingdom: 5 am BST on September 13, 2023

Japan: 1 pm JST on September 13, 2023

India: 9.30 am IST on September 13, 2023

What to expect from Invasion season 2 episode 4? More details explored

Apple TV+ has yet to put out an official promo or preview for the fourth episode of the second season of the show, but according to Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis, fans can look forward to the new episode focusing on Jamila, whose decision to trek the Channel Tunnel puts the group in grave danger. Here's the synopsis:

''Jamila's decision to trek the Channel Tunnel puts the group face-to-face with an even deadlier enemy.''

Apart from that, not many other details about the new episode have been revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled Fireworks, revealed that in the past there were several alien ships that went down, which seemed to be great news for the humans. However, the aliens might resurrect themselves and return, so viewers can expect the upcoming episodes to be full of action and drama.

A quick look at Invasion plot and cast

The thrilling sci-fi series focuses on the devastating plight of human beings whose lives are ruined after an alien invasion. It focuses on each individual's perspective on the shocking incident. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the show:

''Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity's existence; events unfold in real time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unraveling around them.''

Golshifteh Farahani has been superb as protagonist Aneesha Malik, and her performance is one of the defining elements of the show. She's received high praise from critics for her performance. Her other notable acting credits include About Elly, Paterson, and Body of Lies, among many more.

The remaining cast members include actors like Shioli Kutsuna as Mitsuki Yamato, Shamier Anderson as Trevante Cole, Billy Barratt as Caspar Morrow, and many others.

You can watch the latest episode of Invasion season 2 on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.