5 must-watch stand-up comedy specials that are hilarious 

In the last few years, streaming platforms have realized the potential of stand-up comedy specials. Viewers seem to love watching popular comedians perform their sets from the comfort of their homes. It also allows international fans to see their favorites even when they are unable to attend live shows in the performer's home country. The growing demand encourages streaming platforms to add more comedy content to their collections.

In 2023, many beloved comedians took to the stage to entertain fans with humorous content that explored a myriad of topics, from politics to pets. The best thing about stand-up comedy specials is that fans don't only get to see famous comedians work the crowd, but it also allows viewers to chance upon up-and-coming comedians with hilarious sets.

Although plenty of stand-up comedy specials have been released this year, there are a few highly enjoyable ones that fans of the genre cannot afford to miss out on.

Hello World, Where Was I and 3 other stand-up comedy specials that will make viewers laugh out loud

1) Nate Bargatze: Hello World (January 2023)

The 44-year-old Nate Bargatze, hailing from Nashville, Tennessee, has amassed a considerable fanbase over the last few years. Even recognized comedic talents such as Marc Maron and Jim Gaffigan have had good things to say about the up-and-coming comedian.

This is not the first time that the comedian has appeared in a stand-up comedy special. His previous specials on Netflix, namely The Tennessee Kid and The Greatest Average American, received a lot of love from viewers.

Viewers looking for relatable comedy content will not be disappointed with this special, as Bargatze usually draws from his own experiences, family life, and random encounters.

2) Marc Maron, From Bleak to Dark (February 2023)

Fans of the genre are well aware that Marc Maron isn't the most optimistic of comedians out there. He tends to find humor in terrifying topics and situations. And, that doesn't change in this stand-up comedy special.

However, even when he is talking about how the world might not ever get any better, there are also snippets of hope that explores how life may just find a way even after the world has ended. Maron has always had a knack for delivering quality material that leaves subtle affirming messages underneath all that cynicism, which makes his specials a must-watch.

3) Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (March 2023)

Cinephiles know Chris Rock from his performances in movies such as Lethal Weapon 4 (1998), Madagascar (2005), and more. However, Rock first rose to prominence with his stand-up material. Witty and observant, he always delivers the laughs, and this comedy special is a testament to that fact.

One of the biggest highlights of this stand-up comedy special is his response to the Oscar incident where Will Smith hit him on stage. It is emotional and unrehearsed, allowing viewers to become swept away by his infectious energy.

4) Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs (September 2023)

Another relatively new face, 36-year-old Shane Gillis is emerging as a witty comedian with hilarious material. He tends to keep his content varied to connect to his audience. His impressions are spot-on and he never falters with his delivery.

This stand-up comedy special showcases his impressive ability to work with the crowd. Within a few minutes of the stand-up comedy special, it becomes easy to understand that Gillis is a performer and he belongs on that stage. He is confident and likable, and the crowd responds positively to his witty material.

5) Trevor Noah: Where Was I (December 2023)

Trevor Noah came into the limelight when he was the host of The Daily Show. He showcased quick wit and a keen sense of observation that endeared him to his viewers. He also constantly draws from his background and experiences which helps make his material insightful and engaging.

In this stand-up comedy special, Trevor explores different topics ranging from race to current events. The best thing about Noah is that his material is both humorous and thought-provoking. He rarely goes over the top, and his material is usually presented in a sensitive manner that is not overtly offensive which appeals to many viewers.

Viewers looking to end this year with a laugh should make a point to check out these hilarious stand-up comedy specials presented by talented comedians with excellent material that is both witty and insightful.